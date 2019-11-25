Navy secretary loses job in SEAL dispute

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, and Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich shake hands in Hanoi, Vietnam Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Esper is on a visit to Vietnam to strengthen the military relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday removed the Navy's top official over allegations that he proposed a deal with the White House behind Esper's back to resolve the matter of a Navy SEAL whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

At Esper's request, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer submitted his resignation Sunday, said the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman.

In a series of tweets Sunday evening, Trump said he had been unhappy with the Navy's handling of the case involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher. "Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration's contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction," Trump added without specifics.

"Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper," Trump tweeted.

Esper said he had recommended to the White House that Trump nominate as Spencer's successor the U.S. ambassador to Norway, Kenneth Braithwaite, a retired Navy rear admiral.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said he would nominate Braithwaite, whom he called "a man of great achievement and success."

The firing marked the latest turn in a fast-changing and politically charged dispute over Gallagher. On Wednesday, the Navy had notified Gallagher that he would face a Navy SEAL review board to determine whether he should be allowed to remain in the elite force.

Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was demoted from chief petty officer to petty officer 1st class. Trump this month restored Gallagher's rank.

"This is all about ego and retaliation," Gallagher said on Fox and Friends on Sunday morning. "This has nothing to do with good order and discipline. They could have taken my Trident at any time they wanted. Now they're trying to take it after the president restored my rank."

In a statement issued by Hoffman, Esper said he had lost "trust and confidence" in Spencer after learning that the Navy secretary had "privately" proposed to the White House that Gallagher be allowed to retire in his current rank and without losing his status as a SEAL. Esper said that in previous conversations with Spencer about the Gallagher matter, Spencer had not told Esper of his proposal to the White House.

Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, learned of Spencer's private offer to the White House when they spoke with Trump on Friday, Hoffman said.

Spencer's proposal came after Trump intervened in the cases of Gallagher and two soldiers on Nov. 15. Countering Pentagon recommendations, the president issued pardons to Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, who faced a murder trial next year, and former 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who was convicted in 2013 in the murder of two unarmed men in Afghanistan.

Esper faulted Spencer for a "lack of candor" on the matter.

A spokesperson for Spencer, Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins, said Spencer had no immediate comment.

In yet another twist, Esper also directed on Sunday that Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month and that the Navy review board that was scheduled to hear his case starting Dec. 2 be canceled, Hoffman said. At Esper's direction, Gallagher will be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Esper's position had been that the Navy's disciplinary process should be allowed to "play itself out objectively and deliberately."

"However, at this point, given the events of the last few days," Esper decided that Gallagher should be allowed to retain his SEAL status, Hoffman said. He said Esper had concluded that Gallagher could not, under the circumstances, receive a fair shake from the Navy.

In the written statement, Esper said of Spencer: "I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official. Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

Spencer, 65, had served as Navy secretary since August 2017. He was a Wall Street investment banker and is a veteran of the Marine Corps. He and Esper were Pentagon peers during the period when Esper served as Army secretary, before being sworn in as defense secretary in July.

Trump's involvement in the Gallagher case has raised questions among some current or former military officials about the appropriate role of a commander in chief in matters of military justice.

On Thursday, Trump wrote in a tweet that he would not let the Navy remove Gallagher from the SEALs by taking away his Trident pin, which designates a SEAL member.

Two days later, Spencer said he did not consider a presidential tweet to constitute a direct order, adding that unless Trump issued a formal order stopping the Navy's peer-review board from convening to consider Gallagher's status, the board would meet as scheduled Dec. 2.

Trump issued no such order, but he appears to have gained the outcome he sought, with Esper directing a halt to the review process and directing that Gallagher be allowed to retire in his current rank and with his SEAL status.

A lawyer for Gallagher, Tim Parlatore, greeted that news positively on Sunday night. He also expressed amazement in the turn of events leading to Spencer's removal.

"This case is bananas," he said. "Yes, you can quote that."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns of The Associated Press and by Ashley Parker and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP

In this July 16, 2019, photo, acting Defense Secretary Richard Spencer listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Secretary of the U.S. Navy Spencer said Saturday, Nov. 23, he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Edward Gallagher, a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy Seal.

Photo by AP

Edward Gallagher

A Section on 11/25/2019