NFL roundups

Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) leaps past Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) and Ronald Darby (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

TITANS 42, JAGUARS 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter for their second consecutive victory to keep themselves firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.

Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee's starter. Derrick Henry ran for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.

The Titans (6-5) are tied with Indianapolis and Oakland just outside the AFC's final wild-card spot; those are their next two opponents, both on the road.

Jacksonville (4-7) lost its third consecutive, the past two since Nick Foles returned to the lineup.

The Jaguars had nine sacks in beating the Titans 20-7 in September with Marcus Mariota at quarterback for Tennessee. They sacked Tannehill only once, though they forced a pair of fumbles by Tennessee. Ranked 29th in the NFL against the run, the Jaguars gave up 219 yards as the Titans had a 471-369 edge in total offense.

Leonard Fournette had a pair of 1-yard TD runs and finished with 97 yards.

Tannehill ran for a 21-yard TD, jumping over Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon at the goal line for a 7-3 halftime lead. Tannehill was 14 of 18 for 259 yards passing, Henry finished with 19 carries for 159 yards, and Brown had 4 catches for 135 yards.

JETS 34, RAIDERS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets' first three-game winning streak in over two years.

Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by Coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets (4-7) team that pulled away in the second half.

Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards -- the fourth 300-yard game of his career -- with TDs to Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin in another efficient outing that helped New York to its first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of the 2017 season. The Jets didn't punt until the two-minute mark of the third quarter.

Carr fell to 2-9 in his career in games that started with the temperature below 50 degrees. The temperature at kickoff at the Meadowlands was 43 degrees.

Carr finished 15 of 27 for 127 yards with the pick-6.

Rookie Josh Jacobs, fourth in the NFL in rushing, was held to 34 on 10 carries. The Jets came in allowing a league-low 79.1 yards rushing, and gave up 67 to Oakland.

BILLS 20, BRONCOS 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen threw two touchdowns passing and Shaq Lawson had two of Buffalo's four sacks. The Bills have their best record through 11 games in 23 years.

Buffalo improved to 8-3, to match its best start since Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's final season in 1996, while keeping the Bills firmly in position to secure their second playoff berth in three years.

John Brown made a diving 34-yard touchdown catch, and Cole Beasley scored on an 18-yard reception. Allen finished 15 of 25 for 185 yards and threw his first interception in 172 attempts.

Frank Gore had 65 yards rushing to up his total to 15,289 and move ahead of boyhood idol Barry Sanders into third on the NFL career list. The 15-year veteran also increased his total to 19,154 yards from scrimmage to pass Marshall Faulk for fourth on the list.

Rookie Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei had a sack apiece, while cornerback Tre'Davious White snuffed out a potential scoring drive by intercepting Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) at the Buffalo 8 in the final minute of the first half.

The Broncos dropped to 3-8 in Vic Fangio's first season as coach.

Brandon Allen went 3 of 14 for 4 yards in the second half and finished 10 of 25 for 82 yards passing with an interception.

BROWNS 42, DOLPHINS 24

CLEVELAND -- Jarvis Landry caught two touchdown passes against his former team and the Browns won their third consecutive in their first game since losing star defensive end Myles Garrett to a season-ending suspension.

Landry couldn't wait to get back at the Dolphins (2-9), who had him for four seasons before they decided not to give him a long-term contract extension and traded him to Cleveland in 2018. He got his revenge, finishing with 10 catches for 148 yards.

Baker Mayfield had 327 yards passing and threw a TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr., and Joe Schobert had two interceptions as the Browns (5-6) continued their climb back into the AFC playoff hunt.

The lopsided win capped an emotionally complicated week for the Browns in the aftermath of Garrett being banned by the NFL for pulling off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it. That touched off a wild brawl in the final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win over the Steelers on Nov. 14.

Garrett's appeal was denied this week in New York, where he told the league Rudolph used a racial slur, something the league said it didn't find any evidence of.

On Saturday, the league fined Garrett and 32 other players from Pittsburgh and Cleveland for their roles in the ugly melee between the bitter rivals, who will meet against next Sunday at Heinz Field.

With Garrett gone, there was more pressure on Cleveland's offense to produce, and the unit came through.

Mayfield completed 24 of 34 passes, but threw his first interception in four weeks. Beckham had six catches for 84 yards, and Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards and scored on a 5-yard run.

Mayfield feasted on a Miami secondary missing three starters. He threw TD passes to Landry and Beckham in the first quarter, and hooked up with Landry again in the second quarter as the Browns opened a 21-0 lead.

STEELERS 16, BENGALS 10

CINCINNATI -- Devlin Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Steelers and keeping the Bengals the only winless team in the NFL.

Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh (6-5) with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers defense has steadied them through the transition, and it had a major impact in Pittsburgh's 10th consecutive win over the hapless Bengals (0-11), who set franchise records for worst start and longest losing streak.

Tyler Boyd made a catch and was stripped by Devin Bush at the Steelers 8-yard line in the fourth quarter, preserving the lead. Bud Dupree sacked Ryan Finley and forced a fumble that he recovered with 2:38 left, closing it out.

What's left of the Steelers offense -- hollowed out by injuries and a suspension -- struggled in the first half and prompted Coach Mike Tomlin to switch from Rudolph to Hodges, who provided an immediate boost. His touchdown pass to Washington gave the Steelers a 10-7 lead and got thousands of Terrible Towels twirling at Paul Brown Stadium.

Hodges filled in for one game after Rudolph suffered a concussion and directed a 24-17 win over the Chargers on Oct. 13. Tomlin went back to Rudolph as soon as he was healthy.

The Bengals repeatedly dodged disaster in the first half and led 7-3, only their third halftime lead this season. They fumbled the opening kickoff but recovered. Finley was sacked and fumbled on Cincinnati's second possession, but Giovani Bernard fell on the ball. Finley later was sacked just in front of the goal line, avoiding a safety.

Finley was 12 of 26 for 192 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Boyd.

BUCCANEERS 35, FALCONS 22

ATLANTA -- Massive defensive lineman Vita Vea turned receiver to haul in his first career touchdown, one of three scoring throws by Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay escaped last place in the NFC South.

Winston shook off two more interceptions to post his sixth consecutive 300-yard passing game, leading the Buccaneers (4-7) to just their second victory in the last seven games.

Atlanta (3-8) had pulled even with Tampa Bay at the bottom of the division standings with a modest two-game winning streak. But the Falcons couldn't keep the momentum going, dropping to 1-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in what has become a lost season for a team that reached the Super Bowl just three years ago.

Winston has been picked off an NFL-high 20 times but completed 18 of 28 for 313 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to Chris Godwin. Yet the scoring play everyone will remember was a little 1-yard pass in the final minute of the first half to Vea, a 6-foot-4, 347-pound defensive lineman.

With the Bucs facing second-and-goal, Vea checked into the game -- apparently to provide an extra blocker. After lining up at fullback, he slipped into the flat on play-action by Winston, going completely uncovered as he gobbled up the short pass for his first career reception.

Godwin put Tampa Bay ahead 7-3 with a 71-yard reception in the first quarter, the first TD allowed by the Falcons in more than 10 quarters. He lined up in the slot and caught the Falcons in a mismatch, beating linebacker Deion Jones.

Atlanta reclaimed the lead on Qadree Ollison's 1-yard leap into the end zone, but the Bucs took control with a dominating second quarter.

Godwin reached back to make a brilliant one-handed grab for a 1-yard scoring play, and Vea's TD stretched the margin to 19-10 at the break.

BEARS 19, GIANTS 14

CHICAGO -- Khalil Mack set up a touchdown with a strip-sack and Allen Robinson had a season-high 131 yards receiving for Chicago.

Trying to salvage something from a disappointing season, the Bears (5-6) bounced back from a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants (2-9) dropped their seventh consecutive and clinched their third losing season in a row.

Mack broke through in the third quarter for just his second sack in seven games. Held without a tackle at Los Angeles, the three-time All-Pro nailed Jones deep in New York territory, and Chicago's Nick Williams recovered at the 3. That led to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to make it 19-7.

New York cut the lead to five with 4:10 left in the game when Golden Tate hauled in a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-18. The Bears then went three and out before Pat O'Donnell pinned the Giants at the 6 with a 61-yard punt, and Chicago hung on.

Trubisky threw for a season-high 278 yards, including a touchdown to Robinson, and two interceptions after missing the final drive the previous week because of a right hip pointer. Robinson had six catches.

Jones was 21 of 36 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns. Saquon Barkley ran for 59 yards after rushing for 72, 64, 28 and 1 in his first four games back from a high right ankle sprain.

Aldrick Rosas missed two field goals, and New York fell to 7-20 in two seasons under Coach Pat Shurmur.

REDSKINS 19, LIONS 16

LANDOVER, Md. -- Quinton Dunbar intercepted Jeff Driskel in the final minute, Dustin Hopkins hit the go-ahead field goal from 39 yards with 16 seconds left as Washington snapped a four-game losing streak.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL win after leading Washington (2-9) into field goal range following Dunbar's interception. Haskins finished 13 of 29 for 156 yards and an interception but made a couple fewer mistakes than Driskel, who was picked off three times as the Lions (3-7-1) lost their fourth in a row and third since starter Matthew Stafford went out with injury.

For long stretches, the game was a comedy of errors with neither team looking like it wanted to win. Haskins fumbled on third down on Washington's first possession; Detroit turned the ball over on consecutive offensive plays; Lions kicker Matt Prater missed a 39-yard field goal; and his teammates were baffled on Steven Sims' 91-yard kickoff return for a Redskins touchdown -- after muffing the catch.

Driskel finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards, with a touchdown pass and the 3 interceptions.

In a game of inept offenses, special teams shined for the Redskins and Lions. In addition to Sims' kickoff return TD that was Washington's first since 2015, Hopkins made field goals of 28, 37 and 42 yards before the go-ahead score and Prater connected from 24, 49 and 21 yards.

