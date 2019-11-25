Off the Wire

TENNIS

Spain captures Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday in Madrid. Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match. The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Magica center court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title for Spain at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead. The top-ranked Nadal won all of his eight matches at the revamped competition that debuted a World Cup-style format.

Duncan wins first PGA title

Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga., for his first PGA Tour title. Playing two groups ahead of Simpson on Sea Island's Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15h for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th. Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars, making a 5-footer on 18 to match Duncan at 19-under 263. They played the 18th twice in the playoff, matching pars on the first extra hole. The 30-year-old Duncan regained his PGA Tour card with a 12th-place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals after finishing 163rd in the FedEx Cup standings. He shot a 61 on Friday. Sebastian Munoz was a stroke back after a 68. Brendon Todd, seeking his third consecutive PGA Tour victory, was fourth at 16 under after a 72. He took a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Rahm earns $5M prize

Jon Rahm is $5 million richer after winning both the season-ending World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai title on Sunday. The world No. 5 got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to win the tournament by a stroke from Tommy Fleetwood, who also would have become European No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course. Rahm, who started the final round tied for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, led by six shots after birdying five of his first seven holes. However, Fleetwood -- playing one group ahead -- birdied five of his last seven holes, with his tap-in birdie at No. 18 giving him a 7-under 65 and tying for the lead with Rahm as the Spaniard was putting on the 17th green. Rahm's birdie putt there came up inches short so he needed a birdie on the par-5 last to finish ahead of Fleetwood. His drive was perfect, his approach found the bunker, but he chipped out to 4 feet and rolled in the putt for a 68 as Fleetwood watched in the scorer's tent. Rahm, who was 19 under overall, earned $3 million for winning the event, and a bonus of $2 million for winning the Race to Dubai.

Braves, d'Arnaud reach deal

The Atlanta Braves have filled another hole by agreeing to a $16 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d'Arnaud. The 30-year-old d'Arnaud spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 home runs in 92 games. His deal with the Braves was announced Sunday. D'Arnaud was cut by the New York Mets after appearing in just four games, and he got only one at-bat with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was sent to the Rays. He took over the catching job in Tampa Bay and helped the Rays capture an AL wild-card berth. D'Arnaud gives the Braves a second catcher to pair with Tyler Flowers, who returned to the team on a $4 million, one-year deal. Atlanta's other catcher, Brian McCann, announced his retirement shortly after the team's loss in the National League division series.

Winnipeg rolls in Grey Cup

Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night in Calgary, Alberta. The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005. With the temperature in the mid-30s with little wind, Harris opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 15-yard run and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from backup Chris Streveler in the second quarter. Harris finished with six catches for 35 yards. Zach Collaros, a former University of Cincinnati quarterback in his first season with Winnipeg and eighth in the CFL, completed 17 of 23 passes for 170 yards. Streveler was 3 for 3 for 39 yards. Justin Medlock made six field goals, salvaging a single on his lone miss. Dane Evans threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bralon Addison in the third quarter for Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats won their last championship in 1999.

N. Colorado fires coach

Northern Colorado Coach Earnest Collins Jr. has been fired after nine seasons. Athletic Director Darren Dunn announced Sunday that Collins would not return as the head coach. His teams posted a 28-72 record, including a 2-10 mark this fall. Collins had been given a five-year contract extension in 2016 and led the team to its first two winning seasons as an FCS program in 2015 and 2016. During Collins' time as coach, the team's academic progress rate improved and the team graduation rate increased from 66% to 82%, the best in the Big Sky Conference during his tenure. Dunn said it was not an easy decision to make and thanked Collins for his dedication to the student-athletes.

Predators' forward injured

The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night's 4-2 win over St. Louis. The Predators provided the update on Arvidsson's injury Sunday. Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenseman given only a two-minute penalty. The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

Ole Miss names Carter as AD

OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi has removed the interim tag from athletic director Keith Carter's title.

The 43-year-old Carter (Perryville) had been the interim athletic director since Ross Bjork's departure in May. Bjork had been Ole Miss' athletic director for seven years before leaving for the same position at Texas A&M.

"Having the opportunity to be interim was so valuable," Carter said. "I've said my whole career I've wanted to be an athletic director. You hear from sitting athletic directors, but until you're in the chair, you really don't know what it's all about and I learned that on the first day, that that's absolutely true.

"It really solidified for me that I wanted to do this. Not only did it solidify that I wanted to be an athletic director, but that I wanted to do it at Ole Miss."

Carter was a four-year starter for Ole Miss' basketball team, helping the Rebels win Southeastern Conference Western Division titles in 1997 and 1998. He was a first-team Associated Press all-SEC selection and earned honorable mention on the AP All-America team as a senior in 1999.

"I know what it takes to win championships here at Ole Miss," Carter said. "From cutting down the nets (as a player) to watching a Sugar Bowl win as an administrator, I understand the process and will do everything in my power to help us compete at the highest level. ."

Carter received a unanimous recommendation from a search committee that was chaired by Ole Miss alum and retired FedEx executive Mike Glenn. Former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning served in an advisory role to the committee and Boyce during the search process.

Carter joined Ole Miss' athletic department in September 2009. His jobs have included overseeing the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation, serving as chief revenue officer and working as deputy athletic director for development and resource acquisition.

Keith Carter

