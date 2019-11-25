Police: 1 killed, 2 injured after SUV strikes group pushing vehicle in Northwest Arkansas

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one who was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, after a crash early Monday in Springdale, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 1:40 a.m. to a wreck at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and 64th Street, according to a news release by Springdale police. Authorities said the occupants of a Chevrolet Suburban that ran out of gas were pushing it toward a nearby gas station when a Suzuki SUV hit them and the vehicle.

One of the victims, whose name wasn't included in the release, died at the scene. Police said another person who was hit was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, and a passenger in the Suzuki who was not wearing a seatbelt was taken to an area hospital for head injuries.

The wreck remained under investigation at the time of the release.