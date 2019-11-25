Prep roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Springdale Har-Ber 41, Valley Springs 38

The Wildcats knocked off unbeaten Valley Springs in the finals of the Clinton Tournament on Saturday.

Tavari Eckwood led Har-Ber (3-0) with 11 points and Lawson Jenkins, who transferred to Har-Ber from Valley Springs last season, also scored 11 against his former team. Garrett Pieroni added 9 for the Wildcats.

Issac Ragland led Valley Springs (9-1) with 14 points.

Jacksonville 57, FS Northside 54 (OT)

Jacksonville outscored the Grizzlies 11-8 in overtime to earn the win Saturday night.

Northside (1-1) scored just 3 points in the second quarter and trailed 28-22 at halftime before taking a lead in the third quarter by outscoring Jacksonville 16-6 in the third.

Jaylin Williams, who verbally committed to Arkansas earlier in the day, scored 19 points and had 13 rebounds for Northside. Jacob Joe had 10 for the Grizzlies.

Davonte Davis scored a game-high 24 points for the Titans.

Girls

Melbourne 46, Springdale Har-Ber 39

The Lady Wildcats fell in the finals of the Clinton Tournament on Saturday.

Har-Ber trailed 29-11 at halftime before battling back in the second half to get back in the game.

Caylan Koons scored 19 points for Har-Ber. Pacious McDaniel added 10 and Kania Starks scored 8.

