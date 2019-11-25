Rocks offer clues to warmer days

Celina Suarez, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas’ Department of Geosciences, uses a Jacob’s staff to measure the thickness of rocks near Springdale, Utah.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rock samples gathered and analyzed with help from a National Science Foundation grant will help University of Arkansas, Fayetteville researchers learn about an era in the Earth's history known for its warm weather and changing life.

The time period under study, from about 120 million to 96 million years ago, featured increased amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, said Celina Suarez, a UA associate professor of geosciences. This makes the era relevant to climate change taking place now, she said.

"It's really important to understand these time periods where the earth is functioning at an overall higher temperature and CO2 level," Suarez said.

The five-year, $588,000 grant awarded to Suarez and another UA researcher, Glenn Sharman, allows them to spend time in the field and use recently refined analytic laboratory techniques to better understand biological and other responses to the era, which Suarez said included volcanic eruptions that released greater amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

"We're interested in how those series of global climate changes affected a variety of things," Suarez said.

She said the era also involved changes to the earth's surface that, along with climate, affected the dinosaurs and other animals, as well as plants, living during that time. It has been described by some as a time of "revolution," as it's an era that ushered in "more modern" ecosystems involving bees and flowering plants, Suarez said.

In addition to studying the fossil record, researchers will be able to get new scientific data on the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and also rainfall during the era, Suarez said.

The researchers are interested in gathering rock samples from sites located near what was once a vast sea in North America that more or less split the continent in two, Suarez said.

At the tail end of this era, about 98 million years ago, "all of Arkansas was underwater," for example Suarez said.

Field excavations have already taken place, with Suarez recently returned from Utah with rock samples. This summer, trips to Montana, Wyoming and Utah are likely, she said. Other researchers helping with the project -- including Suarez's twin sister, Marina, an associate professor at the University of Kansas -- are expected to visit New Mexico and Texas.

Previous fossil digs provide a bit of a road map in deciding where to go, Suarez said.

"We'll be going out, digging lots of trenches," Suarez said with a laugh.

In UA laboratories, Suarez and Sharman will make use of a variety of study techniques, including a collection of analytic tools that form what's known as the university's TRAIL laboratory, which refers to what's known as trace element and radiogenic isotope analysis.

"We kind of have the tools to do it now, so we're going to do it," Suarez said, with likely over 10,000 rock samples to be analyzed. She said having UA laboratories known as mass spectrometry facilities makes the work possible.

"Nobody's really done it before because it's just really time consuming, it's not easy to do and the technology wasn't as precise as it is now," Suarez said.

"That's a huge chunk of this grant, figuring out the age of these rocks to a fine scale," Suarez said.

She gave the example of comparing samples from Montana with samples gathered from Texas.

Not only will researchers be able to compare the fossils found at different areas, "but we'd also be comparing the climate record -- like temperature, precipitation or CO2 concentration -- to the same time period in Texas so we can see, OK, is it really intensely raining in Texas but not in Montana?" Suarez said, giving one example.

During such "hothouse" time periods, the cycle of evaporation and rainfall "intensifies," with greater rainfall rates but also some dry areas, Suarez said.

Information gathered as part of the project could be useful in dealing with future changes to the Earth, Suarez said.

"Maybe we could make predictions of where you should move crops, for example," Suarez said.

Looking at current predictive modeling of carbon dioxide and temperature, Suarez said it might be 300 to 500 years before certain Earth conditions resemble those of some 100 million years ago, when there were no polar ice caps. But there is a worst-case scenario that has the planet experiencing in some 100 years conditions similar to the tail end of the era that's the project's focus, Suarez said.

"If you look at forward modeling of CO2 and temperature, we're not too far off hitting those levels," Suarez said.

