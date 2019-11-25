Searcy police look for man's shooter

Searcy police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, police received a report of shots fired at approximately 4:26 p.m. in an area directly behind a Kroger grocery store on East Race Avenue. The release said that officers responded to Moss Street and Market Avenue where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity was not released by police, was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the release said.

Asked if the department had any suspects in the killing, Sgt. Todd Dewitt said the investigation is still in its early stages and detectives were following up on a number of possibilities.

"We're looking at all leads right now," Dewitt said. "We welcome anyone with any information to reach out to us."

Dewitt said this is the second homicide in Searcy this year.

State Desk on 11/25/2019