UALR wins its first dual match

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock won its first dual match Sunday, beating the University of the Ozarks at the Jack Stephens Center.

UALR won eight of the matches with Jayden Carson defeating Stephen Fox 18-0 by technical fall at 125 pounds. Paul Bianchi defeated Corey Muniz 13-3 at 133 pounds. Conner Ward won his match at 141 pounds, defeating Sergio Nugent 6-3. Jose Champagne pinned Kade McMahon at 2:39 at 157 pounds. Will Edgar followed him at 165 by pinning Connor Klein at 2:49. Cash Jones, at 174 pounds, defeated N'dayambaje John 10-8. Matthew Muller, at 184 pounds, defeated Miguel Baray, 7-6 and Dylan Johnson defeated Adolfo Sotolongo 15-6 at 197 pounds.

Arkansas defeats Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 28-26, 25-18, 20-25, 20-25, 15-13, on Sunday in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (11-17, 5-11 SEC) were led by Jillian Gillen, who had 20 kills. Devyn Wheeler had 15 and Maggie Cartwright had 13 and Elizabeth Pamphile had 12. Rachel Rippee had 44 assists and 13 digs while Gracie Ryan had 12 assists. Klaire Trainor had 15 digs, Lauren Evans had 14 and Savannah Downing had 12.

Mississippi State fell to 13-16, 2-15 in the SEC.

