The Nation in Brief

Authorities work Saturday night outside the gas station in Hayneville, Ala., where Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was fatally shot.

Teen held in Alabama sheriff's slaying

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. -- Few details were available Sunday morning about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an Alabama sheriff in a community near the state's capital the night before and the capture of an 18-year-old suspect several hours later.

The suspect in custody was identified as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham initially told news outlets that Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot at a gas station.

The state had issued an emergency alert saying it was seeking an 18-year-old white man last seen at a QV gas station at 8:15 p.m. in the area and around the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Steve Jarrett, the commander of state troopers' Montgomery post, confirmed to news outlets that Johnson approached the shooting scene just after midnight, and had a handgun with him. The state law enforcement agency canceled the emergency alert early Sunday, saying Johnson was in custody.

"Details as to how he fled the scene and then reappeared at the scene, all that's going to be investigated," Jarrett said, according to WSFA-TV.

Bloomberg announces presidential run

NEW YORK -- Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the world's richest men, has formally launched a Democratic bid for president.

Ending weeks of speculation, the 77-year-old former Republican announced his candidacy Sunday in a written statement posted on a campaign website describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump. He will quickly follow with a major advertising campaign blanketing airways in key primary states across the U.S.

"I'm running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America," Bloomberg wrote.

"We cannot afford four more years of President Trump's reckless and unethical actions," he continued. "He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage."

Bloomberg's entrance comes just 10 weeks before primary voting begins.

Already, Bloomberg has vowed to spend at least $150 million of his fortune on various pieces of a 2020 campaign, including more than $100 million for internet ads attacking Trump, between $15 million and $20 million on a voter registration drive largely targeting minority voters, and more than $30 million on an initial round of television ads.

He did not say how much he would be willing to spend overall on his presidential ambitions, but senior adviser Howard Wolfson did: "Whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump."

Wolfson also said that Bloomberg would not accept a single political donation for his campaign or take a salary should he become president.

Football game protest ends in 42 arrests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Officials say 42 people were charged with disorderly conduct after a protest interrupted a Saturday football game between archrivals Harvard and Yale.

Students and alumni from both schools occupied the midfield of the Yale Bowl during Saturday's halftime protest. Some held banners urging their colleges to act on climate change. Other signs referred to Puerto Rican debt relief and China's treatment of Uighurs.

Most protesters walked off after about an hour; those who remained were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were issued a court summons and released, according to a statement from Yale University.

Actor Sam Waterston was among those arrested, according to the Connecticut Post. The actor known for his roles in TV's Law & Order is a graduate of Yale.

Rachel Sadoff, a junior at Harvard, said about 150 students from the two universities had planned to participate and about 100 more who were sitting in the stands joined in. She said organizers considered the protest a success.

"Our goal was to spread the word," Sadoff said. "If more people speak up, our colleges will have to listen."

Ginsburg out of hospital after 2-day stay

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital where she had been treated for a possible infection.

The 86-year-old Ginsburg has returned to her home in Washington, D.C., and is "doing well," court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Sunday.

Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was taken there Friday after experiencing chills and fever.

The court says she received intravenous antibiotics and fluids and that her symptoms abated.

Ginsburg had a rare absence from a public session of the court in mid-November because of what the court said was a stomach bug. She was back on the bench the next time the justices met.

Her latest hospital stay began Friday, after the justices met in private to discuss pending cases.

Ginsburg has been on the court since 1993, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Only Justice Clarence Thomas has served longer among the current members of the court.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 11/25/2019