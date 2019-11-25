Troopers: Arkansas man, 51, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 51-year-old man died after his car veered off a south Arkansas road on Saturday night, troopers said.

Clarence Radford, of Magnolia, was driving south on Columbia County 61 when the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said Radford's 2007 Cadillac DTS veered left off the road and struck a tree.

Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed pronounced Radford dead at the scene about two hours later, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when the wreck happened. At least 441 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures show.