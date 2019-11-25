University's insurance rule raises ire

Emily and Kullen Langston were enrolling in classes for the winter semester at Brigham Young University-Idaho when they hit an unexpected roadblock.

The school, like many others, requires all students to have health insurance. But this month, the university made an unusual announcement: It would no longer accept Medicaid.

Emily Langston, 20, enrolled in the free government insurance program last year after becoming pregnant with the couple's daughter, who is now 4 months old. Kullen Langston, 22, was planning to sign up for Medicaid in January, when it is set to expand in the state.

To remain in school, they would have to buy private coverage. The cheapest option available is the university's student health plan, which does not comply with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act's consumer protections and would require the Langstons to pay a $3,125 annual premium.

Emily Langston said her family, which relies on the income her husband earns as a call-center operator, cannot afford that. She had hoped to become a teacher, but now intends to drop out of school, and her husband is unsure whether he will attend.

"I'm disappointed that they're showing prejudice against those of us who are poor right now," Emily Langston said. "I'm disappointed that I'm not going to be able to finish school."

The decision on the eastern Idaho campus at Rexburg has confused and angered students. The change is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, the same day Idaho will expand Medicaid coverage to about 70,000 low-income residents, including college students.

In an email last week to its 19,000 students in Idaho, the university appeared to tie its decision to the Medicaid expansion. It's not clear how many students currently have Medicaid coverage, but the state projects that about 2,400 more people in Madison County, where the school is, would enroll with the expansion. The university warned that having too many students sign up for the public program "would be impractical for the local medical community," an assertion a local hospital official rejects.

The policy change is likely to push more students into a health plan administered by Deseret Mutual Benefits Administration, which, like the university, is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That plan limits annual benefits and doesn't cover birth control -- provisions that would violate the Affordable Care Act, but for a little-noticed exemption for universities that fund their own health plans.

"It seems like a loophole, and is pretty misleading to students," said Erin Hemlin, who oversees health policy at Young Invincibles, a nonprofit that focuses on issues affecting college students and young adults. "It's called a student health plan, so you would think it's going to be comprehensive coverage, and it isn't."

The church has been vocal on aspects of the Affordable Care Act, including religious freedom and the health law's birth control mandate, but it has remained quiet on Medicaid expansion. It has never taken a public position on the issue, a church spokesman confirmed. The university's Idaho campus and the church both declined to comment on the policy change.

Before the Affordable Care Act, student health plans across the country varied significantly from one campus to another. Some offered robust health benefits, while others had maximum annual benefits as low as $5,000.

The Obama administration required that most university plans comply with the new law by covering a wide array of essential health benefits, including maternity care and prescription drugs, and eliminating annual benefit caps.

The rules, issued in 2013, included a carve-out for a small number of universities that "self-funded" their health plans, meaning they used student premiums to cover costs -- and accepted responsibility for any large bills that might cost even more. At the time, about 30 universities had such plans.

Most were big institutions with large endowments, such as the University of California, Johns Hopkins and Princeton. Those three, and some others, chose to make their self-funded student plans comply with the Affordable Care Act.

But Brigham Young University campuses in Utah, Idaho and Hawaii did not. The university publicly opposed the law's requirement to cover contraceptives. And its plans limited the maximum annual benefit. At the time, a university spokesman told the campus newspaper in Utah, "There are numerous government-imposed requirements that we don't believe are necessary to provide good health care to our students."

