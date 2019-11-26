Dolphins need to do the wrong thing

Here's the mock draft shimmering like a changed future for a Miami Dolphins' franchise that openly needs to do the wrong thing right now:

• 2nd pick: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

• 22nd pick: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

That's right. Both of them. The defense-changing pass rusher AND the injury gamble of a franchise quarterback in the same draft.

Presto. Bang-o. Franchise changed.

If they do the wrong thing at this right time.

If team owner Steve Ross and General Manager Chris Grier behind closed doors demand a full, head-on tank job to the end of the season.

It's unethical. It's also amoral, unseemly and representative of a failed American sports landscape's swift descent into nihilism.

But grit your teeth and do it anyway.

Who beyond the coaches and players is treating this season like a real season anyhow? As November turns to December, it's time to weigh the draft possibilities against the damage one more meaningless win over the final five weeks would do.

It would be the biggest waste of a win imaginable. It would mean this season of pain and suffering would lead to nothing but more pain and suffering.

The Dolphins moved up one spot to third in the draft order Sunday. That puts them in striking position of No. 2. It also says every win right now carries an exponential cost. Last year's Miami Miracle against New England, remember, ultimately dropped the Dolphins from drafting eighth to 13th.

If the Dolphins lose their final five games, they will own the No. 2 position in the draft behind the 0-11 Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals undoubtedly will select LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow or Young -- Ohio State's offense-wrecking machine.

The Dolphins would take either, right? If Cincinnati predictably takes the quarterback, the Dolphins get the pass rusher and still have two first-round picks to roll the draft dice on the oft-injured Tagovailoa.

The question remains if Grier, who backed away from Lamar Jackson due to injury concerns about his running style, would embrace the medical file of Tagovailoa.

Grier has assembled enough draft capital to maneuver, though. The Dolphins have Pittsburgh's top pick (currently 22nd) and Houston's top pick (25th), plus two second-round picks.

After the Dolphins won consecutive games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, their plans for a landscape-changing draft seemed lost. But now it looks possible again with some smarts, some luck and some strategic thinking over the final five weeks.

What they need is a trendy catchphrase such as baseball's "payroll flexibility" when making an unpopular move or the NBA's "load management" when resting star players.

Risk management? Future flexibility? Or just call it what it is: A head-on tank job.

The Dolphins can't let circumstances play out, because in December they play Cincinnati and the New York Giants, the two awful teams ahead of them in the draft.

Win either of those games and they lose. Win both, and they could tumble out of the top five all together and set this franchise back years.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Georgia's Jake Fromm haven't impressed this year. They look to be this draft's version of Dolphins second-string quarterback Josh Rosen, who is sitting behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Should Rosen play in December? Even for me, who loves the passion of Fitzpatrick, there's a bigger idea and longer-term play involved in that decision.

The real question is whether Coach Brian Flores could be involved in something that would go against every fiber of his competitive gene.

Can Grier and Ross convince him what's at stake? Should they?

We're in December of an awful season and one more insignificant win would cut off some roster-changing options. Lose out, and they probably get Young and Tagovailoa.

Come on. Do the wrong thing at this right time.

Sports on 11/26/2019