Esper: Trump barred removal of Navy SEAL

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon not to remove a Navy SEAL at the center of a high-profile war crimes case from the elite commando unit, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday.

Esper's confirmation of the order from Trump is the latest turn in a series of events that pitted the president against his senior military leadership over the fate of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, the SEAL who was convicted of posing for photographs with the body of a teenage Islamic State captive in U.S. custody.

The Navy wanted to oust Gallagher from the commando unit. Instead, it was the Navy secretary, Richard Spencer, who was fired Sunday. Esper accused Spencer of not telling him that he was negotiating a separate deal with the White House, which differed from what Spencer was saying publicly and to senior Defense Department leadership -- that he was considering resigning if Trump forced the issue.

Esper, in his first media appearance since the dismissal, told reporters at the Pentagon that when he met with Army and Navy leaders a few weeks ago to discuss the case, they all agreed that the Pentagon should rely on the military's legal system and administrative processes.

Esper said he learned on Friday from a senior White House official after meeting with Trump that Spencer offered an alternative option to the White House while Esper was traveling last week in Asia.

Broadly, Esper said, it called for the president staying out of the Gallagher case while a Navy fitness review board convened by Naval Special Warfare Command decided whether it would strip Gallagher of his Trident insignia, effectively ending his association with the SEALs. In exchange, Spencer promised that Gallagher would be able to keep the Trident after the review, Esper said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j-smemQLjc]

Esper declined to name the White House official who revealed Spencer's proposal but said that Spencer was "forthright" about it with Esper when he questioned him about it after the fact.

"This proposal was completely contrary to what we agreed to, and contrary to Secretary Spencer's public position. Chairman Milley and I were completely caught off-guard, and realized that it had undermined everything we had been discussing with the president," Esper said, referring to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Monday, Esper indicated that the military would follow Trump's wishes.

"I spoke with the president on Sunday," Esper said. "He gave me the order that Eddie Gallagher will retain his Trident pin." The pin designates membership in the elite unit.

This was the second time Trump had made known his wishes that Gallagher remain a Navy SEAL -- the first was Thursday, via Twitter. But Navy officials said over the weekend that they did not consider tweets to be orders and announced they were moving ahead with disciplinary hearings that could oust Gallagher from the commando unit.

Those hearings will not be happening now, Defense Department officials indicated.

LETTER TO TRUMP

On Monday night, Spencer defended his actions in an interview with CBS News. In his first comments since being removed, he said Trump's intervention on behalf of Gallagher sends a message to U.S. troops that they can "get away" with bad behavior.

"We have to have good order and discipline," Spencer said.

Spencer said that "I will take the bad on me" for making the offer to the White House without Esper's knowledge, but that Esper's chief of staff, Eric Chewning, was informed. The Pentagon press secretary, Alyssa Farah, denied that anyone on Esper's staff was aware that Spencer had discussed any such deal with White House senior staff.

Gallagher was accused of shooting civilians, murdering a captive Islamic State fighter with a hunting knife in Iraq and threatening to kill SEALs who reported him, among other misconduct.

His court-martial ended in acquittal on those charges, but he was convicted of one charge of bringing discredit to the armed forces by posing for photos with the teenage captive's body.

The Navy demoted him, but Trump earlier this month reversed that demotion, angering Navy officials, including the commander of the SEALs, Rear Adm. Collin Green, and Spencer, the Navy secretary.

In a letter to Trump acknowledging his dismissal, Spencer said he has tried to ensure that legal proceedings were fair.

"Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline," Spencer wrote. "I cannot in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took in the presence of my family, my flag and my faith to support and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Spencer, speaking Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum, denied that he had threatened to resign.

The defense secretary said Monday that he cannot reconcile Spencer's comments, including in his termination letter, with his private promise to ensure that Gallagher would be able to retire as a SEAL.

"This is my issue with trust and confidence," Esper said. "I and General Milley and others had been acting on good faith and confidence with regard to rules and agreements we set forth. And then to find out that for some manner of time our position was being undermined and that at some point in time somebody in their chain of command might be asked to compromise their integrity and bend the rules? My view has been, let the process play itself out."

Esper denied that he forced out Spencer before the Navy secretary could resign in protest of Trump intervening in Gallagher's case.

'CASE CLOSED'

Milley said the debate over whether Gallagher should keep his SEAL Trident pin was now "case closed."

"Esper made decisions for good reasons that are within his power," Milley told reporters traveling with him in the Middle East. "'l'll support the secretary of defense in those decisions."

Milley declined to comment on Esper's firing of Spencer.

Asked about whether Gallagher's case could have a negative impact on the force, as a number of former officers have alleged, Milley said its handling had not abrogated the military justice process.

"The secretary of defense, the president of the United States are all part of the process, and they made a decision. And as far as I'm concerned it's case closed now," he said. "It's time to move on and address the national security of the United States."

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a statement saying Spencer and "should be proud of standing up to President Trump when he was wrong, something too many in this Administration and the Republican Party are scared to do. Good order, discipline, and morale among the Armed Services must transcend politics, and Secretary Spencer's commitment to these principles with not be forgotten."

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Oklahoma Republican who chairs the Armed Services Committee, said Trump and Esper "deserve to have a leadership team who has their trust and confidence." He also acknowledged that he and Spencer had disagreed at times over the management of specific Navy programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Helene Cooper and Thomas Gibbons-Neff of The New York Times; by Robert Burns of The Associated Press; and by Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post.

A Section on 11/26/2019