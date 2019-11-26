Four Little Rock houses damaged by gunfire, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Four houses were damaged Monday night during a spate of gunfire, Little Rock police said.
Police responded around 9:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of Chester Street after multiple reports of shots fired, according to a police report.
Witnesses told police they had heard between 5 and 20 shots. No injuries were reported, according to the report, but four houses were damaged. One was struck three times.
Officers were told occupants of a gray sedan were responsible. They searched the area but were unable to find any possible shooters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.