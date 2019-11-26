Four Little Rock houses damaged by gunfire, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Four houses were damaged Monday night during a spate of gunfire, Little Rock police said.

Police responded around 9:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of Chester Street after multiple reports of shots fired, according to a police report.

Witnesses told police they had heard between 5 and 20 shots. No injuries were reported, according to the report, but four houses were damaged. One was struck three times.

Officers were told occupants of a gray sedan were responsible. They searched the area but were unable to find any possible shooters.