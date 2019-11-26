FULL LIST: These central Arkansaqs restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

Here is our limited list of Central Arkansas restaurants open Thanksgiving Day. Where possible, we have included phone numbers for reservations and for folks to double-check any details (because we have verified information as much as possible but are not vouching for absolute accuracy). Some of the information is courtesy of the Real Deal Blog (retailmenot.com/blog/restaurants-open-on-thanksgiving.html) and Offers.com.

As we noted last week, inclusion is purely a matter of a restaurant, hotel, lodge, etc. providing information to us and does not in any way constitute an endorsement; absences do not constitute either proof that a restaurant isn't open or of any form of disdain on our part.

• Arthur's Prime Steakhouse and Oceans at Arthur's, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will jointly offer a 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. brunch buffet on the covered patio between the restaurants, with seating in both. $55, $19 for children, free for kids under 5. Call (501) 821-1838.

• The Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St, Little Rock, has already sold out its lunch at One Eleven at the Capital and its Mezzanine brunch; there may still be reservations available for the three-course, $45 prix fixe meal at the Capital Bar & Grill. (501) 370-7068.

• At the Marriott Hotel, West Markham and Louisiana streets, Little Rock, the Heritage Grille, Steak & Fin will have a lunch and dinner buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. $38, $19 for children, free for kids under 5. (501) 399-8030; email caryn.murray@littlerockmarriott.com.

• YaYa's Euro Bistro, Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway, has a 10 a.m.-5 p.m. brunch buffet — $34.95, $16.95 kids 10 and younger, reservations only. (501) 821-1144

• The Wyndham Riverfront, 1 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, will offer an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. buffet. $25.95, $23.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11, free for kids 5 and younger with a paying adult, plus tax and gratuities. (501) 907-4826.

• The Shoreline Restaurant at DeGray Lake Resort State Park Lodge, 2027 State Park Entrance Road, Bismarck, is offering a lunch buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., that includes turkey, ham and brisket, with giblet gravy, dressing, vegetables, a salad bar, beverage and desserts for $22 (including tax and gratuity), $11 for children under 10. Call (501) 865-5866 for reservations and more information.

• Cracker Barrel locations at 3101 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock; 2618 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock; 218 W. Commerce St., Bryant; and 525 Skyline Drive, Conway, will serve turkey and dressing for somewhere in the vicinity $10 per person, 11 a.m. until close, as well as the regular menu. By the way, Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year.

• Select Applebee's restaurants offer a Thanksgiving Day meal in addition to regular menu items. Call ahead to find out whether your Applebee's is select.

• Many Denny's locations will be open regular hours (24/7), serving traditional Thanksgiving and seasonal menu items.

• Golden Corral is offering a special Thanksgiving buffet.

• Most Hooter's outlets will open for Thanksgiving NFL games; call ahead to verify.

• Many McDonald's locations will open — some are 24/7 — but double-check.

• Many Starbucks locations remain open on Thanksgiving (hours may be different).

• Waffle House pretty much stays open 24/7/365, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

• Most IHOP restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day; some close early.

• Verona Italian Restaurant, 190 Skyline Drive, Conway, says it's sharing Thanksgiving "with those in need," serving turkey, stuffing, gravy and salad "at no cost for anyone in our community that can't be with family or can't afford to prepare it at home ... until we run out," according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/VeronaConwayAr. (501) 358-6801; veronasitalianrestaurantconway.com.