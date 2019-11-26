HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's final rankings of the year

It’s not the end of the high school football season, but you can see it from here.

There’s a slate of playoff games this Friday, and then I’ll be camped out at War Memorial Stadium the first two weekends in December to watch the six state championship games.

This is, however, our final ranking of the season. I like to let the teams do all the talking on the field once we reach this point.

There will still be upsets, but here’s what I’m predicting right now for those six title games:

Class 7A — It will be the game we’ve been hoping for; undefeated Bryant against undefeated Bentonville.

Class 6A — Greenwood and Benton will play in a rematch of their regular-season game, which saw the Panthers upset Greenwood.

Class 5A — It will be a rematch of the best game of the regular season; Pulaski Academy vs. Little Rock Christian.

Class 4A — This will be a rematch not only of a great game during the regular season but also of last year’s championship bout; Arkadelphia vs. Joe T. Robinson.

Class 3A — Prescott vs. Rison.

Class 2A — Junction City vs. Hazen

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Benton Greenwood Searcy North Little Rock Shiloh Christian Bentonville West

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Bentonville West Conway

CLASS 6A

Benton Greenwood Searcy West Memphis Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Morrilton White Hall Harrison

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Robinson Nashville Ozark

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Harding Academy McGehee

CLASS 2A