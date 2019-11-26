Hokies' big shot sinks Spartans

Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) grabs a pass over Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley II (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Landers Nolley II peeled off a screen and, without hesitation, let a three-pointer fly from the wing.

The ball dropped, giving Virginia Tech the cushion it needed to hold off No. 3 Michigan State.

Nolley hit that crucial three-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech outlast the Spartans 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

"They believed in me," Nolley said. "And I hit the shot."

Virginia Tech (6-0) had low expectations -- at least outside the program -- in Coach Mike Young's first season in Blacksburg, picked to finish 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll.

The Hokies grinded through a back-and-forth second half before going up 10 with 4½ minutes left. Michigan State fought back to pull within one, but Nolley responded with the three-pointer for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left.

Virginia Tech made just enough free throws down the stretch to earn a spot in today's semifinal against Dayton.

"That's a really good player making a big-league play," Young said. "It probably went a long way in getting us out of here with a win."

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

Winston helped sparked a late run, but the Spartans couldn't finish it off. Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 18 points, and Winston was held to 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Michigan State has had a rough start to the season. The preseason AP No. 1, the Spartans lost starting guard Joshua Langford to a foot injury before the first game, and a week later, Winston's brother, Zachary, was hit and killed by a train.

"He was a shell of himself today," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said of Winston. "I think it's been a lot on him. I couldn't have gone through what that kid has gone through, no way. He just looked tired the whole time, I think because of the mental stress he's going through."

Michigan State lost its opening game to No. 9 Kentucky, but bounced back with three straight wins, including a hard-fought victory at No. 13 Seton Hall.

Virginia Tech started the season 5-0 for the second consecutive season -- a first since 1981-82 -- but has a revamped roster under Young, who took over after Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.

Taking advantage of Winston's foul trouble, Virginia Tech pressured the Spartans into numerous mistakes, scoring 12 points off 11 turnovers before halftime.

"It's difficult to sit that long," Winston said. "I've got to be smarter than that, make better decisions for my team."

NO. 5 KANSAS 93, CHAMINADE 63

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 and No. 5 Kansas cruised to a victory over Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.

The Jayhawks (4-1) jumped on the Silverswords (2-1) with a huge early run and never let up, shooting 55% while making 12 of 29 from three-point range. Kansas scored 36 points off Chaminade's 27 turnovers.

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 71, KENT STATE 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and No. 10 Ohio State recovered after a second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.

The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half, but the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 consecutive points to regain control.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 58, TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA 46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Lamonte Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as No. 17 Tennessee beat Tennessee-Chattanooga to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games. Tennessee (5-0) hasn't lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Turner scored or assisted on 16 of Tennessee's 19 baskets.

NO. 18 AUBURN 84, NEW MEXICO 59

Samir Doughty scored 19 points to lead No. 18 Auburn (6-0) to a rout of New Mexico in the second game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in New York.

Austin Wiley had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Okoro chipped in with 12, and Anfernee McLemore had 10 for Auburn.

NO. 20 VCU 78, ALABAMA STATE 62

RICHMOND, Va. -- Marcus Evans scored 25 points in a victory against Alabama State.

Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during a 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead.

Sports on 11/26/2019