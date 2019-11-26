• Willie Murphy of Rochester, N.Y., an 82-year-old bodybuilder who can deadlift 225 pounds, said an intruder "picked the wrong house to break into," after she clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and "was whaling on that man" with a broom when police arrived.

• Steve Braithwaite, 59, who was pulled over by state police near Adrian, Mich., during his cross-country trip in a yellow, homemade, banana-shaped convertible, said he got a friendly series of questions and a vehicle safety check before one trooper handed back Braithwaite's license with a $20 bill wrapped around it.

• Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder being held in a British prison and facing a U.S. extradition request, is suffering from psychological and health issues and should be hospitalized for treatment, according to a letter signed by more than 60 doctors that was sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

• Kurt Browning, school superintendent in Pasco County, Fla., said science students at a New Port Richey high school are the first to use the "SynFrog" -- a synthetic frog made of water, fibers and salts -- for classroom dissections.

• Barry Kelley, 45, accused of planting a tracking device in the car of a woman despite a court order to avoid her, faces a felony stalking charge after he followed the car to an auto dealership near Nashville, Tenn., where two workers found the device, court records say.

• Jorge Elorza, mayor of Providence, R.I., said he'll consider relocating a statue of Christopher Columbus to a largely Italian American neighborhood after the statue was vandalized for the second time when someone splashed red paint on its pedestal.

• Brandon Jones, 38, already serving 15 years in prison for drug possession, was sentenced to seven more years after pleading guilty to attacking a staff member in a kitchen at the U.S. penitentiary in Pollock, La., prosecutors said.

• Gabriel Trevino, 34, of Franklin County, Mo., accused of placing a camera hidden within a picture frame in store dressing rooms and a woman's bathroom, was charged with producing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

• David Abston, the former sheriff of Pickens County, Ala., who pleaded guilty to scamming a food bank and his own church to obtain inexpensive jail food so he could keep money intended to feed inmates, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A Section on 11/26/2019