Today at 2:40 a.m. | Updated November 26, 2019 at 2:40 a.m.

Willie Murphy of Rochester, N.Y., an 82-year-old bodybuilder who can deadlift 225 pounds, said an intruder "picked the wrong house to break into," after she clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and "was whaling on that man" with a broom when police arrived.

Steve Braithwaite, 59, who was pulled over by state police near Adrian, Mich., during his cross-country trip in a yellow, homemade, banana-shaped convertible, said he got a friendly series of questions and a vehicle safety check before one trooper handed back Braithwaite's license with a $20 bill wrapped around it.

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder being held in a British prison and facing a U.S. extradition request, is suffering from psychological and health issues and should be hospitalized for treatment, according to a letter signed by more than 60 doctors that was sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Kurt Browning, school superintendent in Pasco County, Fla., said science students at a New Port Richey high school are the first to use the "SynFrog" -- a synthetic frog made of water, fibers and salts -- for classroom dissections.

Barry Kelley, 45, accused of planting a tracking device in the car of a woman despite a court order to avoid her, faces a felony stalking charge after he followed the car to an auto dealership near Nashville, Tenn., where two workers found the device, court records say.

Jorge Elorza, mayor of Providence, R.I., said he'll consider relocating a statue of Christopher Columbus to a largely Italian American neighborhood after the statue was vandalized for the second time when someone splashed red paint on its pedestal.

Brandon Jones, 38, already serving 15 years in prison for drug possession, was sentenced to seven more years after pleading guilty to attacking a staff member in a kitchen at the U.S. penitentiary in Pollock, La., prosecutors said.

Gabriel Trevino, 34, of Franklin County, Mo., accused of placing a camera hidden within a picture frame in store dressing rooms and a woman's bathroom, was charged with producing child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

David Abston, the former sheriff of Pickens County, Ala., who pleaded guilty to scamming a food bank and his own church to obtain inexpensive jail food so he could keep money intended to feed inmates, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

