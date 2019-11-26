The World in Brief

Farmers dump corn to protest an ongoing rail strike Monday in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s constituency office in Montreal.

Kabul blast kills American aid worker

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An American national working for the United Nations in Afghanistan was killed and two others were wounded in a blast targeting a U.N. vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, officials said, underscoring a growing threat to aid workers.

The attack led U.N. agencies in Afghanistan to impose lockdowns Monday, while other major international organizations restricted their movements as a precaution. Officials said the U.N. also canceled flights, even though many smaller aid organizations rely on air travel to get to parts of the country not accessible by roads increasingly plagued by fighting.

The latest attack further complicates humanitarian work at a time of dire need in the country and as a harsh winter looms. The U.N. estimates that about 1 million Afghans are "on the move," having been either internally displaced by the intensifying conflict or because they are refugees in need of humanitarian assistance.

"It is with profound sadness that the U.N. family in Afghanistan confirms the killing tonight of a colleague, as well as injuries to two others, when a U.N.-marked vehicle was attacked in Kabul," the local U.N. mission said in a statement.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said three other civilians were also hurt in the attack.

While the U.N. statement provided no details on the aid worker who died, Afghan and Western officials said the victim was an American citizen who was helping the United Nations Development Agency manage the payroll for Afghan security forces.

Suspect in truck deaths pleads guilty

LONDON -- A truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in the back of a vehicle he was alleged to have been driving pleaded guilty on Monday to lesser charges.

Maurice Robinson, who is accused of being part of an international people-smuggling ring, admitted plotting with others to assist illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Robinson, 25, appeared at London's Central Criminal Court by video link from prison. He wasn't asked to enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, and he faces another court hearing on Dec. 13.

The bodies of 39 people were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and were aged between 15 and 44.

Measles death toll rises to 25 in Samoa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Authorities said Monday that a measles epidemic sweeping through Samoa continues to worsen with the death toll rising to 25, all but one of them young children.

"We still have a big problem at hand," Samoa's Director General of Health Leausa Take Naseri said.

He said more than 140 new cases of people contracting the virus had been recorded within the past day, bringing the total to about 2,200 cases since the outbreak began last month. He said there are about 20 critically ill children who remain in hospital intensive-care units.

Samoa declared a state of emergency earlier this month, closing all its schools, banning children from public gatherings and mandating that everybody get vaccinated. Teams of people have been traveling the country administering thousands of vaccines.

The government also shut down a private clinic and is investigating how hundreds of vaccines were taken without authorization and then sold for a fee.

The median age of those who have died is 13 months, according to government figures. The deaths include 24 children under the age of 5, 11 of whom were infants.

Briton, wife rescued from Abu Sayyaf

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops on Monday rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen at a southern beach resort last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with the Islamic State group.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, in the mountainous hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple safely after a brief gunbattle.

"There was a running gunbattle. They left the two behind because they could not drag them anymore. They scampered in different directions but our troops are in pursuit," Sobejana said.

The Hyrons couple was not hurt in the 10-minute firefight, the military said, adding that no ransom was paid to the Abu Sayyaf militants.

Sobejana said the couple will undergo a medical checkup and will be interviewed by military officials.

Gunmen abducted the couple last month as some villagers watched in shock from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a search.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/PETROS GIANNAKOURIS

People examine a damaged road Monday after storms in Greece’s Kineta village. Authorities said several people were killed and hundreds of homes were flooded as storms lashed parts of the country.

