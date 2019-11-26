Lashlee among semifinalists for Broyles Award

SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, center, calls out instructions from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

— SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, a former walk-on quarterback at Arkansas, is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football assistant coach.

Lashlee’s SMU offense is averaging 506 yards and 43.5 points per game this season, which both rank in the top 10 nationally. Lashlee was a finalist for the Broyles Award while offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2013.

Lashlee, a Springdale native who set state passing records in high school at Shiloh Christian, was a backup quarterback at Arkansas from 2002-04, and was a graduate assistant for the Razorbacks in 2006.

Other semifinalists for this year’s award are: Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Scott, Steele, Brown and Leonhard were previously finalists for the award.

Five finalists will be announced next week and will be invited to the Broyles Award banquet on Dec. 10 in Little Rock.