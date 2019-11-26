The Nation in Brief

Emergency workers respond to the scene of a partial building collapse Monday at a construction site in downtown Cincinnati.

Louisiana kicks 46,000 off Medicaid

BATON ROUGE -- More than 46,000 people lost their Medicaid coverage this month, because they didn't respond to letters warning they didn't appear to be eligible for the government-funded insurance.

The removals came as the state health department resumed a process that automatically kicks people off Medicaid if they don't respond to annual renewal information requests.

Enrollees had until Oct. 31 to maintain coverage if they could prove eligibility.

The agency said in October that an estimated 82,000 letters would be sent to Medicaid patients. But the health department said 52,000 letters actually went out, after duplicates were removed from the count.

Department spokesman Robert Johannessen said during the same four-month period in 2018, more than 71,000 people lost Medicaid coverage for not providing renewal information. The department exempted children from automatic removal this time.

U.S. park sued over Tennessee wildfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- More than 40 insurance companies sued the federal government over its handling of a 2016 Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 2,500 buildings in Sevier County, Tenn.

The companies are seeking more than $450 million for claims they paid after high winds swept flames from a wildfire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park into Gatlinburg and its surrounding areas.

The companies' allegations are spelled out in five lawsuits filed in federal court in Knoxville last week.

The lawsuits said that Greg Salansky, the park's fire management officer, first spotted smoke on Nov. 23, 2016 when the fire was roughly an acre in size. It was the day before Thanksgiving and most of the fire crew's staff was on vacation and not called in, the lawsuit states.

For five consecutive nights, park officials didn't monitor the fire overnight, the lawsuit said. Rangers were caught by surprise when they discovered on Nov. 28, 2016 that embers carried by the wind had started new fires, including one within 1.5 miles of the Gatlinburg city limits, the suit claims.

Gatlinburg officials did not learn until 12:30 p.m. that day that the fire was headed their way. By the early evening, winds topped 60 mph and the city was enclosed by flames. Police and firefighters delivering evacuation notices failed to reach everyone in time.

The companies filed their lawsuits after the government did not respond to their earlier claims for damages. Total insurance claims after the fire topped $1 billion.

Judge OKs vaccination exemption form

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has ruled that it isn't unconstitutional for Missouri health officials to encourage families to vaccinate their children in a form they must complete to get a religious exemption.

Public radio station KCUR reported that Senior U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs wrote in a Friday ruling that the state's freedom to advocate vaccination as governmental policy is "well settled."

The lawsuit was filed by Linus Baker, who is the grandfather of a student at Crossroads Academy in Kansas City. He also is representing families from Bates, Christian and Miller counties.

Baker says he disagrees with the ruling. Sachs deferred the ruling until Dec. 16 to give the Bakers a chance to secure an exemption.

Baker also has sued in Kansas to keep from having to vaccinate another of his grandsons, whom he has adopted. That case is pending.

Suspect in bombing plot pleads innocent

DENVER -- A man charged with planning to bomb a Colorado synagogue entered an innocent plea to hate crime and other charges on Monday.

Federal public defender Mary Butterton entered innocent pleas to each of the charges on behalf of Richard Holzer, 27. He was dressed in a yellow jail jumpsuit and sat in a jury box with other defendants.

Holzer was charged last week with attempting to obstruct the exercise of religion by force by using explosives and fire against Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, attempted arson and using fire or an explosive device to commit a felony. He faces a maximum of 50 years in prison if convicted of all three.

Butterton declined comment after the hearing because her office does not comment on allegations against their clients.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony pipe bombs and dynamite from undercover agents to bomb Temple Emanuel, the second oldest synagogue in Colorado.

In court documents, an FBI investigator claims that Holzer repeatedly said he was ready to go ahead with the attack the following day. The documents said that an undercover agent began talking to Holzer on social media in September after he promoted white supremacy and violence on several accounts.

During a hearing to discuss how the case would proceed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Martinez told Judge Raymond Moore that the evidence included "voluminous" audio and video recordings.

