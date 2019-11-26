LR officials set for budget vote

Little Rock city directors will vote today on a $276 million budget for 2020 that proposes to annualize cuts from a budget amendment passed in June and target dollars toward public schools.

An anticipated $500,000 will go toward implementing a "community schools" model that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proposed in October, Scott said at last week's city board meeting.

A draft memorandum of understanding released later that same month lays out a plan for the city, the Little Rock School District and the state, which currently controls the district, to turn low-performing schools into community hubs that offer wraparound services to students and their families.

The city also plans to hire a chief education officer whose primary responsibility will be implementing the community schools model.

Scott said last week that private funding also would support the city's efforts to support education.

In June, the city board approved a budget amendment paring $2.1 million from the budget for the remainder of 2019, which would have an annual effect of about $5 million in savings. In past years, the city passed a balanced budget per state law but used one-time revenue to fund ongoing expenses, which is not the case this year, Scott and Finance Director Sara Lenehan have said.

The city anticipates increases in revenue from property tax, county sales tax, city sales tax and franchise fees. Revenue from charges for city services is expected to be lower in the coming year due to the closure of two city golf courses, which resulted in an annualized net savings of about $642,000, and an increase in 911 service fee reimbursements for 911 call-taker salaries.

Debt service is expected to decrease due to the retirement of a 2014 $5.9 million note used to advance capital projects funded by the three-eighths percent sales tax and the retirement of a 2016 $2.85 million note. The city in 2019 added a $5.65 million note to fund the second phase of a computer-aided dispatch system, mobile radios for police officers and firefighters, 75 firefighter turnout sets, the refurbishing of a ladder firetruck and renovations to Fire Station No. 12.

Along with four other Pulaski County cities, Little Rock will increase its financial contribution to the jail by 25%, which will amount to $495,952. The mayors of the five cities and Barry Hyde, county judge of Pulaski County, had been at odds over a 2018 Pulaski County Quorum Court ordinance that called for the cities to contribute millions more overall to the jail. Scott and Hyde brokered the 25% compromise in August.

The city's contribution to Rock Region Metro, central Arkansas' transit agency, will increase by $796,977. The cost increase will be funded with a little more than $8 million from the city's general fund and $2 million from the street fund, a $21.4 million pool of revenue typically devoted to street repairs and capital projects.

The city's personnel costs will increase by $6 million in 2020. The proposed budget includes raises for a small portion of city employees. Code-enforcement and animal-services officers' yearly salaries will go up by $2,500 after concerns about turnover in those divisions. Increases of $2 per hour for waste-disposal personnel will be covered by an increase in garbage fees that will take effect Jan. 1 and exclude some supervisor and sustainability positions. Street-level maintenance workers will get raises of $1 per hour, and nonuniform union employees will receive $500 bonuses.

The city will continue step and grade salary increases for police, fire, 911 communications and nonuniform, union-eligible employees. Fourteen new waste disposal workers will be hired, funded by the January garbage fee increase.

The city board is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget at a reconvened meeting at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 500 W. Markham St.

