Man finds possible grenade on property, authorities say; device, not live, safely disposed

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to a Saline County plot of land on Monday when a person reported finding a possible hand grenade.

The Saline County sheriff’s office responded to a call about the device in the 7000 block of Anderson Street at about 9:30 a.m., spokesman Lt. Joe Traylor said. The caller found the device “buried in the leaves in a little ditch” in the woods on his property, according to Traylor.

“Because this was out in the middle of the woods and there were no residences in probably about 100 yards or so and it was down in a little bit of a ravine there wasn’t much need to evacuate," the spokesman said.

The sheriff's office then notified an area fire department, as well as the Army National Guard's civil response team, the Little Rock Fire Department's hazmat team and the Saline County Department of Emergency Management. This is standard procedure when explosives or other potentially hazardous material is discovered, Traylor said.

The Little Rock team X-rayed the device and, after determining it wasn’t live, disposed of the item, according to authorities.

Traylor said the sheriff’s office has responded to one other incident involving explosives that were found in his nine years at the agency. That was Dec. 7, 2018, when authorities reportedly discovered a pipe bomb in 30-year-old Joshua Michael Thacker’s backpack near Haskell, the spokesman said.