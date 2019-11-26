Missouri agency reports deer harvest

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri killed 88,843 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of the fall firearms deer season Nov. 16 and 17.

Of those deer, 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks and 29,642 were does.

Last year, hunters checked 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the 2018 November portion of firearms deer season.

The November portion of fall firearms deer seasons continues through today. Archery deer season opens Wednesday through Jan. 15, 2020. The late youth portion runs Friday through Sunday. The antlerless portion runs Dec. 6-8. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020.

For ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the department website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries

