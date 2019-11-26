NLR officials OK fire-station funds, approve '20 budget

North Little Rock officials approved their 2020 budget, including a last-minute amendment to set aside $150,000 to turn the historic structure that has been North Little Rock's Fire Station No. 5 into a fire marshal's office.

Council member Linda Robinson brought before the council on Tuesday an amendment to the 2020 budget that set aside money in the capital improvements fund to turn the historic structure into a fire marshal's office if it can't be turned into a fire station again. The fire station closed more than nine months ago while awaiting roof repairs.

The estimated cost to turn the building into a liveable fire station again are more than $1 million and Ross said she wanted to make sure if that wasn't achievable then there was another option for the building.

"We don't want the building to be sitting there abandoned, and it would give a fire presence to the community," Ross said. "You won't need as much to make into an office because office space is different than living quarters and showers."

The amendment was added while Mayor Joe Smith was absent from the meeting, as he is recovering from a recent appendectomy.

Danny Bradley, chief of staff, told the council the mayor wasn't aware of the plan to amend the budget presented to the governing body, but the additional funds can be taken out of the sales tax capital budget.

Council Member Charlie Hight abstained from passing the amendment after learning Smith wasn't made aware of the potential change to the budget.

The additional money will only be used if the fire station project for the building is not achieved.

North Little Rock Finance Director Ember Strange projects the city will bring in $71,436,425 in revenue in fiscal 2020, a 2.2% increase from the $69,884,752 projected for fiscal 2019.

The 2020 budget was originally presented to the council earlier this month with amendments being suggested over the past few weeks.

Strange said the city anticipates a surplus of $3,344.05 in 2020 if everything goes according to plans. She said the numbers will depend on the sales tax numbers because that is the city's biggest revenue stream.

Strange said she used yearly and monthly trends to reach the estimated $35 million in city sales tax revenue.

The City of North Little Rock also amended its 2019 budget to add an additional $1,500,000 to its Federal Emergency Management Agency flood account by the recommendation of Witt Global Partners.

The city hired the Dardanelle-based company to aid officials in disaster recovery with services that include damage assessment, financial tracking, financial management, correspondence with state officials, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies.

"We represent our client before FEMA, relieve the city staff of this burden and we typically bring additional funding benefits from FEMA that might have been initially denied or not noticed," said Rod Sweetman, a partner at Witt Global Partners.

Witt Global Partners estimated the cost of executing these activities along with a work plan as $1,500,000. The business believes the city will be able to secure at least 75% reimbursement from FEMA and that all of the $1,500,000 might not be used.

The city had previously authorized $50,000 for disaster recovery. This amount will be included in the $1,500,000 payment to Witt Global Partners.

Sweetman said his company is working with Fort Smith in its recovery efforts and had already negotiated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund the repairs to the city's port, something the federal agency wasn't originally willing to do.

Witt Global Partners is led by James Lee Witt, a former White House cabinet member under President Bill Clinton and former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. James Lee Witt's son is Jimmy Witt, the mayor of Dardanelle. The city of Dardanelle was one of the cities affected by the historic flooding on the Arkansas River earlier this year.

State Desk on 11/26/2019