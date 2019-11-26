Resignation prompts opening on North Little Rock School District board

The North Little Rock School District on Tuesday announced an open school board position after the Zone 4 representative officially resigned.

Tonisha Richardson-Wiley, Board of Education member for Zone 4, left the position on Thursday, according to a news release from the district. She announced in October her intent to resign from the board. Richardson-Wiley said she "wanted to spend more time" with family.

Anyone interested in filling the position can mail a letter of intent along with a resume to Rhonda Colquitt, NLRSD Administration Building, 2700 North Poplar Street, 72114 by 5 p.m. Dec. 10, or they can send an email to acklinb2nlrsd.org.

The newly appointed board member for Zone 4 will serve until November 2020.