NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The high lake level is a challenge for anglers pursuing black bass, said James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Try spinner baits around flooded cover when bass fishing. A spinner bait with a shad-colored skirt is best, Whittle said. Hula grubs fished along bluff banks may also work.

For crappie, use minnows or jigs 10 to 15 feet deep around docks and brush. Brood minnows are the best bait for striped bass. Fish for stripers around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge or from Rocky Branch park north to the dam.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said the best bait for trout fishing is Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are working well.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has slackened some, but expect long periods of generation and high water.

In the lure category, small spoons, small jigs or countdown Rapalas are good choices. For fly fishing in low water, try size 16 midges in copper, black or blue colors.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said most anglers are fishing for crappie. Try hair jigs 8 feet deep around brush.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting well on the upstream end of the lake on green tube baits. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs near the old bridge. Use liver for catfish by the old bridge.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with spinner baits or jig and pigs at any Bella Vista lake.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures rigged in several ways.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud said some fine-sized bass have been caught with jerk baits and plastic worms.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting jerk baits or jig and pigs. Try minnow or small jigs for crappie. Good jig colors are blue and white or chartreuse and black.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass can be caught 30 to 50 feet deep with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs along gravel points.

Try small football jigs early 12 to 15 feet deep, then down to 25 feet later in the day. Crawdad crank baits are working in the James River arm. Fish them parallel to the bank.

Sports on 11/26/2019