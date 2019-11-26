Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Bengals go back to Dalton

Andy Dalton is back as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton was benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley after the Bengals fell to 0-8. Now 0-11 and off to the worst start in franchise history, the Bengals are going back to Dalton, Coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday afternoon. Finley struggled in three starts, completing 41 of 87 passes (47.1%) for 474 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Dalton completed 60.4% (204 of 338) for 2,252 yards, 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his eight starts.

Peppers, Tate injured

Two key Giants starters suffered serious injuries Sunday: safety Jabrill Peppers (transverse process fracture) and wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion). Peppers' injury refers to a fractured bone connected to the vertebrae that protect the spinal cord. Coach Pat Shurmur expressed hope Peppers might be able to play again this season "relative to pain tolerance." Tate was diagnosed with his second concussion of the year, including a preseason concussion also incurred against the Bears. Tate went into the medical tent in the first quarter after taking a huge hit on his first punt return. He missed one offensive series before returning to the game. He caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones late, landing hard and looking shaken up, but still played on the Giants' next and last drive of the game. Now he's out for an indefinite period of time.

Anxiety causes absence

Philadelphia's Brandon Brooks confirmed he left the Eagles' 17-9 loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks early because of symptoms related to anxiety. The Pro Bowl right guard had previously missed two games with the Eagles because of his condition. But that had been three seasons ago. He seemingly had overcome his anxiety enough to become arguably one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. But Brooks, 30, revealed Monday morning in a statement he released on Twitter that his anxiety had caused him to leave Sunday after just a series or two. "I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning [throwing up]," Brooks wrote. "It didn't go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted. The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and [throwing up] came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn't able to do it."

Ebron's season is over

The Indianapolis Colts put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on the injured reserve list Monday, dealing the Colts' struggling offense another blow. Ebron is dealing with an ankle injury. The Colts have lost three of four to fall out of the AFC South lead and into a tie for second place with surging Tennessee (6-5), which comes to town Sunday. And they play three of their last four on the road. Ebron's role in the offense had declined in the wake of Andrew Luck's sudden retirement and the return of Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle this season. Through 11 games, he had 31 receptions for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns compared with 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

Davie out at New Mexico

Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico's coach at the end of the season, ending an uneven eight-season tenure with the Lobos. Davie and Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced Monday that the former Notre Dame coach will step down after Saturday's game against Utah State, calling it a mutual decision. "After meeting with coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program," Nunez said in a statement. "I'm appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM." New Mexico is 2-9 this season and has lost its past eight games. Davie is 35-63 at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico's first bowl victory in 10 years.

UNLV ousts Sanchez

UNLV Coach Tony Sanchez has been fired after five seasons in charge of the football program. The school announced Monday that it is parting ways with Sanchez after this season, which wraps up with UNLV facing rival Nevada on Saturday. UNLV said it will immediately begin searching for a new coach. Sanchez made the leap to the college ranks when he was hired by UNLV in December 2014 after six years as the coach at Las Vegas prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School. Sanchez is 19-40 at UNLV, including 3-8 this season.

BASKETBALL

Walker's injury not serious

The Boston Celtics say guard Kemba Walker didn't suffer any serious injury from his collision with a teammate in a game last week, but they kept him out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye's abdominal area head-first and went down to the court in a heap against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. A brace was placed around his neck, and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court. "It looked like it was going to be a very serious injury, but thankfully it turned out not to be a very a serious injury," head team physician Dr. Tony Schena told reporters Monday. Schena said Walker had "numbness and tingling in his hands" immediately after the collision, which is why trainers were so cautious with him.

BASEBALL

Hill has elbow surgery

A person familiar with the situation said free agent left-hander Rich Hill has had surgery on his pitching elbow and is likely to miss the first half of next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Hill's surgery was not announced. Rather than have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Hill had what is called primary revision surgery, the person said. This type of surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to start throwing by the end of April, the person said. Hill, who turns 40 in March, was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He was sidelined between June 19 and Sept. 12 with a strained flexor tendon in his pitching forearm. Hill started Game 4 of the division series against Washington and did not get a decision.

Rangers release Sampson

Right-hander Adrian Sampson has been placed on unconditional release waivers by the Texas Rangers, a move that allows the right-hander to pitch in South Korea. Sampson is set to join the Lotte Giants after the move that was announced Monday. He went 6-8 with a 5.89 ERA in 125 1/3 innings over 15 starts and 20 relief appearances for the Rangers last season, when he was one of seven big-league pitchers with at least 15 starts and 20 relief appearances. Only Mike Minor and Lance Lynn pitched more innings for Texas. The 28-year-old made his big-league debut with a start for Seattle in 2016. He was 6-11 with a 5.64 ERA the past two seasons for Texas.

Andy Dalton

Jabrill Peppers

Brandon Brooks

