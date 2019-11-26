Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup in Benton, police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup Monday night in Benton, police say.
Heidi Taylor, 54, of Benton, was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet pickup around 8:30 p.m. on the Carpenter Street overpass, according to Benton police media specialist Krista Petty.
Taylor was transported to the hospital, according to a news release, where she later died.
Police said preliminary evidence does not suggest charges will be filed against the pickup’s driver, according to the release, but the investigation is ongoing.
