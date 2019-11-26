ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Petit Jean State Park offers a look to the past

Justin Cohee, from Melborne, demonstrates blacksmithing during the Petit Jean Mountain Rendezvous in this 2012 file photo. Members of the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association camp, create tools and crafts and demonstrate pre-1840s culture for visitors. (Photo by Benjamin Krain, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

PETIT JEAN STATE PARK — Once upon a time, long before the first iPhone or any other kind of telephone, people did just about all their talking face-to-face.

That's the way lively conversations will flow Friday through Sunday when the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association takes visitors from the year 2019 back in time at the Mountain Rendezvous at Petit Jean State Park.

"We turn off our cellphones and tuck them away," says Teresa Lafferty, the association's president and events coordinator. "In case of emergency, we use them out of sight of visitors. We call them 'magic rocks.' They are made of silica, after all."

Association members will set up camp for the free happenings on Historic CCC Field, not far from the Visitor Center. They'll be dressed as frontier Arkansans were in the years before statehood was granted in 1836. And they'll show visitors some everyday survival skills of that era. There will be tomahawk tossing as well as muzzleloader demonstrations — in which blanks will be fired.

"Reactions vary," says Billy Bennett, a re-enactor and Marine Corps retiree who does hands-on lessons in preparing deer hide. "Some people are grossed out. Others are surprised. But all learn new facts about early Arkansas living. We hear things like: 'Is that a real fire?' 'Do you live here all the time?' 'Are those real animals?'"

Bennett tries "to get as many spectators as possible involved in the process, while I supply the apron and clean gloves. Fleshing is removing the meat off the fresh pelts. I also have a deer-hide stretching frame to show the next step in the tanning process."

A state-licensed trapper, Bennett conducts classes in trapping "and how it supported the early Arkansas way of life." His wife, Cathy, lays out two long tables of pelts native to Arkansas, from bison to squirrel. Visitors are encouraged to touch.

Cathy, a retired schoolteacher, also gives demonstrations on hand sewing and quilting. According to her husband, she "is proficient with a black-powder rifle and at starting a fire with flint and steel. Back then, men and women had to know how to do just about everything."

Some craft items can be bought at the rendezvous, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day but possibly running longer. No food or beverages are sold on-site to visitors, who may find their mouths watering as re-enactors cook over fire in brass or cast-iron pots

"We bake in Dutch ovens some of the most delicious food, better than at home, all from recipes of that period," Lafferty says. "You'll see anything from stew to jumble cookies, grilled venison to cornstarch custard, cornbread to fried chicken, French doughnuts to cobblers."

Many of Petit Jean's cabins and other buildings were constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a federal agency that provided jobs during the Great Depression. But one park structure is almost old enough to make the re-enactors feel right at home in their simulated distant past.

It's the Pioneer Cabin, along Petit Jean Mountain Road not far from the overlook to photogenic Cedar Falls. Built around 1845 by John Walker, it was one of only two dwellings on the mountain.

A decade later, Owen and Jane West moved in. The Wests brought up nine children here, with five of them born in the one-room cabin. Their hard-scrabble life must have required the same sweat and toil that the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association will demonstrate this weekend.

Getting there To reach Petit Jean State Park from the Little Rock area, take Arkansas 9 (Exit 108) off Interstate 40 and go 9 miles south to Opello. Then head 12 miles west on Arkansas 154. The park is open daily free of charge. Information: Visit arkansasstateparks.com or call (501) 727-5441. For more information on Early Arkansas Reenactors Association, visit earlyarkansas.com

