PLAYER OF THE WEEK Martin leads Ozark to win in first start at QB

Facing Warren at any time is difficult, but doing so without your starting quarterback is even more challenging.

That's the obstacle Ozark faced in a second-round playoff game against Warren, a four-time state champion in football. But Ozark won the game 41-17 while being guided by a sophomore making his first start at quarterback.

TOP PERFORMERS NICK WHITLATCH Bentonville West rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Conway. BEN PANKAU Bentonville passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-10 win over Little Rock Catholic. HUNTER WILKINSON Greenwood rushed for 220 yards and on touchdown in a 24-7 win over Siloam Springs. CAM WIEDEMANN Shiloh Christian rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Pocahontas. Wiedemann also caught three passes for 40 yards. TATE BUSEY Pea Ridge threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 21-14 win over Star City. ELI MUNNERLYN, Ozark rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win over Warren.

Ryker Martin rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. He also completed 3 of 6 passes for 80 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown to tight end Bryant Burns.

For his effort, Martin is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"Ryker was understandably nervous at first, but he was able to settle in and do the things mentally and physically we knew he could," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "He made good decisions, good throws, and took control of the offense."

Martin has started most of the season at outsider linebacker, where he has 38 tackles. He is also a backup quarterback who was thrust into the starting role after Harper Faulkenberry was injured the previous week against Malvern. Martin will be under center again when Ozark (11-1) hosts Pea Ridge (8-4) in a quarterfinal game at Hillbilly Stadium.

Martin had seen some action at quarterback behind Faulkenberry, a junior who accounted for over 2,100 yards running and throwing the football. But backup players are often thrown into the spotlight during a long season and Ozark took the field with five sophomores starting against Warren, which also entered the game 10-1.

With four minutes left in the first half, the Hillbillies trailed 17-7. Martin scored on a 25-yard run before halftime then led the charge in the third quarter when the Hillbillies scored 27 points to take a 41-17 lead.

Warren aided Ozark's third-quarter surge by fumbling two kickoffs that led to touchdowns.

"We started three sophomores on the offensive line and they had missed some blocks in the first half," Burns said. "They had the adrenalin going but we just told them to calm down and relax. All of our young guys did a much better job in the second half and I'm super proud of them."

Preps Sports on 11/26/2019