A man and woman were found dead Friday morning in Lawrence County in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.
The two were found shot in their temporary residence near Strawberry, according to Lawrence County Coroner Robert Chris Warden. Warden, who said he was called to the home at approximately 7 a.m., declined to identify the pair but said that they had been dating.
The case is still under investigation.
Metro on 11/26/2019
Print Headline: Police find couple dead; probe starts
