Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police find couple dead; probe starts

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:32 a.m.

A man and woman were found dead Friday morning in Lawrence County in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.

The two were found shot in their temporary residence near Strawberry, according to Lawrence County Coroner Robert Chris Warden. Warden, who said he was called to the home at approximately 7 a.m., declined to identify the pair but said that they had been dating.

The case is still under investigation.

Metro on 11/26/2019

Print Headline: Police find couple dead; probe starts

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT