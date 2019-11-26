Police find couple dead; probe starts

A man and woman were found dead Friday morning in Lawrence County in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.

The two were found shot in their temporary residence near Strawberry, according to Lawrence County Coroner Robert Chris Warden. Warden, who said he was called to the home at approximately 7 a.m., declined to identify the pair but said that they had been dating.

The case is still under investigation.

Metro on 11/26/2019