Pedestrian, driver killed in separate crashes on Interstate 40

Two people, including a pedestrian, died in separate crashes on Interstate 40 on Monday night, authorities said.

In Blackwell, roughly 60 miles northwest of Little Rock, a 38-year-old Russellville man was killed when a 2015 Ford rear-ended his vehicle, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the wreck happened on westbound I-40 at about 6:30 p.m. near the Fishlake Road exit, when a 2004 Toyota driven by Uriel Santiago Bonilla slowed for traffic. A crash had happened on the interstate’s eastbound lanes, the report states.

Matthew Many, 19, of Rogers was driving a 2015 Ford when it struck the back of Bonilla’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Bonilla died as a result of the crash, troopers said. A passenger in Bonilla’s vehicle, 29-year-old Usiel Gonzalez, of Russellville, was injured. Many was also injured in the crash, the report states.

About three-and-a-half hours later, several vehicles struck a pedestrian in North Little Rock, according to a separate preliminary report from state police.

The person was in eastbound I-40’s far left lane near the J.F.K. Boulevard exit when he was hit shortly before 10 p.m., authorities said.

A 2013 Kia Optima struck the pedestrian first, followed by a compact SUV and a pickup, the report states.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene, which was later confirmed by the Pulaski County coroner’s office. Authorities said his body was taken to the coroner’s office for positive identification.

The road was dry and weather was clear at the time of the wreck, troopers said.

According to preliminary figures, at least 446 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.