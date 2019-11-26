PREP BASKETBALL Farmington starts fast in win over Van Buren

FARMINGTON -- Working out the early-season kinks apparently doesn't apply to the Farmington Lady Cardinals.

Tori Kersey scored 19 points as Farmington defeated Van Buren 62-42 Monday in a non-conference game at Cardinal Arena. Trinity Johnson had 18 points on six 3-pointers and Makenna Vanzant added 15 points for the Lady Cardinals, who've opened the season with six consecutive wins.

GIRLS FARMINGTON 62, VAN BUREN 42 Van Buren^6^5^27^4—^42 Farmington^23^13^14^12—^62 Van Buren (0-1): Miller 15, Grebe 8, Kannady 6, Harrington 5, Schmidt 3, Bell 3, Rainwater 2. Farmington (6-0): Kersey 19, Johnson 18, Vanzant 15, Culpepper 7, Tidwell 3. BOYS Van Buren^14^6^14^18—^52 Farmington^10^15^13^16—^54 Van Buren (0-1): Salisbury 21, Gilmore 15, Newton 10, Phillips 6. Farmington (2-0): Landwehr 15, Burch 11, Shelley 10, Watson 6, Young 4, Donavan 4, Simmons 2, Funk 2.

Farmington is expected to have another strong team after finishing 26-8 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament last season. The Lady Cardinals blitzed Van Buren from the outside in the first quarter then got into its transition game to build a 36-11 lead at halftime over the Class 6A Lady Pointers.

Johnson had half of the six 3-pointers in the first quarter for Farmington. Vanzant and Kersey then a the transition game that usually ended with short jumpers and layups in the second quarter. Vanzant then stepped outside and dribbled away the final second before swishing a 3-pointers to put Farmington ahead by 25 points at halftime.

"I'm really pleased with what we did," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "I thought we shared the ball real well and picked our spots on where to attack. We hit some shots early to spread them out, then we got our transition game going. We did that defensively by challenging some shots and getting some deflections."

Van Buren played its best basketball of the game in the third quarter when the Lady Points got to within 48-38. But Kersey closed the quarter with a foul-line jumper then added a three-point play in the fourth quarter to extend the Farmington lead to 62-42.

"Van Buren came out and hit us in the mouth in the second half," Johnson said. "We had to find a way to get that run stopped and answer with our own. We did that and strengthened our lead again."

Lexi Miller finished with 15 points to lead Van Buren.

BOYS

Farmington 54, Van Buren 52

Austin Shelley made a bank shot with 2.3 seconds left to give Farmington a victory over Van Buren.

The play was set up by Marquaveon Watson, who saved a ball headed out of bounds at the end line and passed to Shelley for the easy shot.

Logan Landwehr scored 15 points to lead Farmington. Logan Burch had 11 points and Shelley followed with 10.

Avery Salisbury scored 21 points to lead Van Buren.

