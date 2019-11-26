Range offers shooting passes with license purchase

Hunters looking for a place to sight in a rifle or knock the rust off their shotgunning skills can benefit from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's new program at the Camp Robinson Firing Range near Conway.

Any customer who purchases a hunting license at the range will receive free passes to shoot.

Grant Tomlin, Game and Fish assistant chief of education, said the range recently added the ability to sell hunting licenses on site to make it more convenient for hunters who frequent the range.

"We have a lot of customers who shoot at the range regularly, but don't necessarily hunt or fish," Tomlin said. "We wanted to give them a way to help contribute even more to conservation than they do through firearms purchases. We also wanted to add convenience for many of our hunters who are sighting in rifles to make sure they are legal when they hit the woods."

Tomlin said the free passes are available only if the person purchases his license at the range and will be valid for one year from the date of issue. The number of passes given varies according to the license purchased.

"You can get one round of skeet or trap or one pass to the rifle or pistol range with the purchase of a state duck stamp or a federal duck stamp," Tomlin said.

Normal prices are $3 per person for the pistol and rifle ranges, which includes targets and sandbags. Spotting scopes to evaluate shooting between firing rounds are available for rent at $2. The skeet and trap range costs $4 per round of 25 clays.

"If a person purchases a sportsman's combination license, which is $35.50, they'll get 10 rifle passes, which would be $30," Tomlin said. "They're basically only buying their license for $5.50 then."

The range at Camp Robinson offers a 200-yard rifle range with covered shooting benches, a covered 50-yard pistol range, a special programs range for classes and events, a trap field, skeet field and a 3-D archery range complete with targets and a 20-foot tower to practice shots as if in a tree stand. The clubhouse recently saw a major renovation to give customers a comfortable place to sit and socialize while waiting to shoot.

The range is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Registration to shoot ends at 3:45 p.m. each day, but customers are encouraged to arrive as early as possible during hunting seasons, as the shooting stations fill up fast.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/ranges for more information about Game and Fish shooting ranges.

