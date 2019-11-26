Separate wrecks kill 2 people, injure 2 more on state roads

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one who was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, after a crash early Monday in Springdale, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 1:40 a.m. to a wreck at Sunset Avenue and 64th Street, according to Springdale police. Authorities said the occupants of a Chevrolet Suburban that ran out of gas were pushing it toward a nearby gas station when a Suzuki SUV hit them and the vehicle.

Authorities did not release the name of the deceased. Police said another person who was hit was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, and a passenger in the Suzuki was taken to an area hospital for head injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

On Saturday night, a 51-year-old man died after his car veered off a south Arkansas road, troopers said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Clarence Radford, of Magnolia, was driving south on Columbia County 61 when the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said Radford's 2007 Cadillac DTS veered left off the road and struck a tree.

Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed pronounced Radford dead at the scene about two hours later, the report stated.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when the wreck happened.

Metro on 11/26/2019