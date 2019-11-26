HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Hazen-Fordyce moved to Warren

The Class 2A quarterfinal game between Hazen and Fordyce has been moved from Fordyce to Warren because of poor field conditions, the Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday.

The game will be played at Warren's Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Friday's winner will face Carlisle or Salem in the Class 2A semifinals Dec. 6.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eight from Hendrix earn all-conference honors

Hendrix College had eight players named to the Southern Athletic Association's all-conference team Monday.

Earning first-team honors were defensive end Jared Bazley, who had 39 tackles in 10 games, including 9 for losses; offensive lineman Xavion Gardner; wide receiver Blake Hinton, who caught 32 passes for 537 yards; and running back Kip VanHoose, who rushed for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Earning second-team honors were kicker Sandy Burks, who made 12 field goals and 30 of 33 extra points; and quarterback Miles Thompson, who thew for 2,161 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 364 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Earning honorable mention were defensive lineman Adonnis Butler and defensive back Matthew Scirto.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UAM's Lesure wins GAC award

KJ Lesure of the University of Arkansas at Monticello was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Lesure paced the Boll Weevil's offense in a 104-80 home victory against Harding University and a 76-73 victory at Ouachita Baptist University. He scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting against the Bisons and also had 8 assists. Against Ouachita, he went 7 of 9 from the floor. He added six assists against the Tigers.

Hendrix player wins conference award

Seth Stanley of Hendrix College was named player of the week Monday.

Stanley had 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting in Hendrix's 89-79 victory over Austin College. He also had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and shot 11 of 17 on free throws.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson's Estes recognized by GAC

Hailey Estes of Henderson State University was named player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Estes had 11 points and 14 rebounds in a 77-61 victory over Southern Arkansas University. In a 89-71 victory over Arkansas Tech University, she had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lyon's Riley wins weekly award

Madison Riley of Lyon College was named American Midwest Conference player of the week Monday.

Riley had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-68 victory over Lindenwood-Belleville. She had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 77-52 victory over Missouri Baptist.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas' Gillen wins SEC award

Jillian Gillen of the University of Arkansas was named freshman of the week by the SEC on Monday.

Gillen averaged 5.1 kills and 1.60 digs per set in victories over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. She had a season-high 31 kills against Ole Miss and 20 vs. Mississippi State.

