Teen to be tried as adult in east Arkansas gas station robbery; man, 36, also arrested

A Blytheville teen will be charged as an adult after he and a Little Rock man were arrested Monday in the armed robbery of a Trumann gas station.

The robbery happened at a Valero, 800 Speedway St., on Thursday, according to Trumann police. Michael Murray, 36, and a 17-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery, authorities said. The teen, whose name wasn’t included in a police news release, is also being charged with aggravated assault.

Because of the “violent nature of his assault” on a store clerk, the teen will be charged as an adult, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in the statement.

Video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows an armed person wearing a ski mask, red jacket and gloves leap over the convenience store’s counter, holding the weapon at the back of a clerk’s head.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlvc5AfM2U]

“Investigators have worked non-stop to find these two individuals and present a rock-solid case to our prosecutors,” police Chief Chadwick Henson said in the statement.

Murray was booked into Poinsett County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning on the aggravated robbery charge and a parole hold, according to an online jail roster. A call to Chief Deputy Jonathan Redman about where the teen was being held wasn't immediately returned late that morning.

Murray will appear in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing, while the teen’s wasn’t scheduled at the scheduled at the time the statement was released.