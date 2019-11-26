Risk of severe storms upgraded for parts of Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic shows roughly the eastern two thirds of the state will be at a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather late Tuesday and into Tuesday night.

Forecasters have upgraded the risk for severe storms across a large part of Arkansas to enhanced.

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring rain to much of the state Tuesday, along with chances for thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

In a Twitter post, the agency's North Little Rock office described the week as “a turkey of a holiday as far as the weather is concerned.”

On Tuesday, roughly the eastern two-thirds of Arkansas will be at a slight to enhanced risk of strong storms ahead of a cold front pushing across the state in the late afternoon through the night, according to the weather service. The greatest concern will be damaging, gusty winds, though weather service meteorologist Sean Clarke said the chance for isolated tornadoes “can’t be ruled out either.”

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to start up again late Wednesday night and continue through Thanksgiving, lingering over Arkansas into the weekend. The weather service said 2 to 3 inches of rain are possible, with a risk of localized flooding where the heaviest rain falls.