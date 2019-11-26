JOHN BRUMMETT: Thrust in the spotlight

Bud Cummins, the former U.S. attorney in Little Rock who headed Donald Trump's campaign in Arkansas in 2016 and has remained the embattled president's fiery advocate since, got thrust into the Ukraine affair on Sunday.

Or else he thrust himself into it more than a year ago. You could put it that way.

Cummins either is an incidental player or the important first known connection between a Donald Trump supporter and the spreading of largely discredited charges from Ukraine against Joe Biden.

An "exclusive" article from Talking Points Memo, a left-leaning Web-based journalism site, reported early Sunday afternoon that, in September and October last year, Cummins got asked by unidentified Ukrainians to help them in the United States on their allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden.

Cummins sent an email relaying their charges to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, with whom he was acquainted, and suggesting a meeting.

Nothing came of it, not even the courtesy of a reply, Cummins said.

That's except for the one gigantic thing that eventually came of it, perhaps indirectly: Trump subsequently latched on to some version of the charges and held up military aid to Ukraine and invoked in a telephone conversation with the new Ukrainian president his interest in having the Bidens investigated.

Cummins, returning my call Sunday afternoon, seemed nonplussed.

His story is that he innocently relayed some information at the request of some folks.

"I've said this afternoon, and I believe, that if someone had brought me similar information about Donald Jr. [Trump's son], that he was taking a bribe, I'd have done the same thing," he said.

Cummins acknowledged to Talking Points Memo that he received information in September 2018 concerning Hunter Biden and his lucrative arrangement with the Ukrainian Burisma gas company from two intermediaries of Ukraine's then-prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko.

The allegation was that Hunter Biden took Ukrainian bribes through Burisma to influence his father and Secretary of State John Kerry, and that Joe Biden subsequently responded to his son's influence by demanding publicly the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor thought to be investigating Burisma.

Cummins told me he knew nothing of the information's veracity but was willing simply to pass it on for these two intermediaries. He declined to identify them, mainly because of "sort of an attorney-client privilege," although he never billed them or got any money from them.

He said the Ukrainians didn't seem to trust dealing with the FBI directly and didn't want him to put them in touch with The New York Times.

"If I'd wanted to be political about it," Cummins told me, "you'd have heard about it long before now. Or I could have walked across the street to the White House."

Cummins wouldn't say how the intermediaries happened to come to a former U.S. attorney and current Trump supporter living in Little Rock who commutes occasionally to Washington to work with a Trump-connected lobbying and public affairs firm, Avenue Strategies. The firm has had at least one famous Ukrainian client--old-guard populist and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who finished third among more than 30 candidates in the recent presidential race.

What precipitated Sunday's news about Cummins was that Rudy Guiliani sent a letter over the weekend to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham referring to relevant information about the Bidens available through a "well-respected former U.S. attorney." Talking Points Memo, based on an ongoing reporting project, knew to whom Giuliani was referring.

Was it possible that Giuliani had recommended Cummins as a friendly Trump advocate, or even used him?

"I may have shaken Rudy Giuliani's hand a time or two, but, no, that's not what happened," Cummins said.

Cummins conceded to me on the phone Sunday that he has "since learned" from media reports that Joe Biden's declaration about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor might have been simply in keeping with "coordinated U.S. policy."

But he has made several posts on Twitter in recent weeks defending Trump on all counts and suggesting that any real wrongdoing that would come out of Ukraine would be Biden-related.

Cummins told me he couldn't remember or account for all his tweets. He's scrubbed many of them.

He also told me that, deeper facts aside, he'd seen Arkansas legislators recently indicted on not much more dot-connecting than is available on the Bidens--that the vice president's son lacking any real qualification got a dubious job paying a lot of money with a gas company said to be under investigation by a prosecutor his dad subsequently demanded be fired.

"I'm confident I didn't do anything wrong," Cummins told me.

And federal authorities say it's clear Joe Biden didn't do anything wrong.

Hunter Biden appears to be an ethical wasteland, but that's not necessarily criminal and he isn't running for anything.

For the moment, Cummins is but a surprise late addition to a colorful cast of characters in a high-stakes tale of intrigue.

