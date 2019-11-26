TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle crash on I-30 cleared; lanes reopen

This screenshot from an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera shows traffic near the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 near Caddo Valley in Hot Springs County early Tuesday afternoon.

1:10 P.M. UPDATE

The Interstate 30 lanes blocked by the crash in Hot Spring County have been cleared, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

There was no immediate word on what caused the wreck.

EARLIER

All lanes of westbound Interstate 30 are blocked near Caddo Valley in Hot Spring County after a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the state transportation department.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the wreck between the Caney Road and Valley Street exits in a Twitter post just before 12:20 p.m. At least one person may have been injured in the wreck, officials said.

The transportation department didn’t immediately recommend a detour around the wreck.

Check back for further details.