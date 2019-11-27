2 Arkansas high school students killed in wreck

Two Sheridan High School students were killed in a wreck on Tuesday, the district said in a statement.

A post on the school district's social media accounts didn't identify the students, but it said they were seniors and that counselors would be available on Wednesday to help students and staff cope with the deaths

Arkansas State Police reported two minors died after in a crash on U.S. 270 about 10 miles east of Sheridan in Grant County.

One of the minors was driving a Ford west on the highway around 1:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a culvert, according to a preliminary crash summary.

The Ford then re-entered the road, crossed the centerline and struck the front of a Kenworth truck, police said.

The Ford’s driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Each was pronounced dead at the scene before 2 p.m., the summary said.

It was raining at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.

In its statement, the school district expressed condolences to family and friends.

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden,” the district said in a statement sent via Twitter. “It is important that we show compassion and support each other.”

At least 448 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.