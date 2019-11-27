Arkansas inmate walks away from work release assignment, sheriff's office says

Jonathan Louer
A 26-year-old inmate walked away from his work release assignment Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office.
Jonathan Louer of Heber Springs is not believed to be armed or dangerous after he walked away from his assignment at the Heber Springs Sanitation Department around noon Wednesday, the release states.
Louer was in jail on a charge of failure to appear. Anyone with information about Louer's whereabouts can call Heber Springs police at (501) 362-8291 or the sheriff's office at (501) 362-8143.
