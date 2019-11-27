President Donald Trump signs the executive order Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House.

American Indian victims draw focus

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday creating a White House task force on missing and slain American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The task force will be overseen by Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It will develop protocols to apply to new and unsolved case and create a multi-jurisdictional team to review cold cases.

Trump called the scourge facing American Indian women and girls "sobering and heartbreaking."

"We will leverage every resource we have to bring safety to our tribal communities, and we will not waver in this mission," Trump said. "We're taking this very seriously."

Trump's announcement comes days after Barr said the Justice Department would invest $1.5 million to hire specialized coordinators in 11 U.S. attorney's offices with significant caseloads from Indian Country to come up with ways to better respond to missing persons cases and committed FBI resources.

The National Institute of Justice estimates that 1.5 million American Indian women have experienced violence in their lifetime, including many who are victims of sexual violence. On some reservations, federal studies have shown women are killed at a rate over 10 times the national average.

Trump was joined by representatives of the Navajo Nation, which extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah; the Crow Nation in Montana; and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Minnesota.

Fatal Texas hog attack called a rarity

ANAHUAC, Texas -- A woman's killing by multiple feral hogs outside of a rural Texas home where she worked as a caretaker was a rare deadly attack by the animals, authorities said.

Christine Rollins, 59, was attacked early Sunday in the small town of Anahuac, located more than 40 miles east of Houston. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday that the attack happened around 6 a.m., when it was still dark outside.

When Rollins didn't arrive at her usual time at a home where she worked, the 84-year-old woman she cared for went outside and found Rollins in the yard, the sheriff said. She was lying between her own vehicle and the front door of the home, he said.

Deputies arrived to find Rollins dead with multiple injuries. Hawthorne said it appears Rollins, who lived in Liberty, got out of her car and locked it before she was attacked. Because there were different sizes of bites on her body, investigators think multiple hogs attacked her, Hawthorne said. The death will be ruled an accident, he said.

"This is a very rare incident," the sheriff said, adding that a coroner ruled Rollins bled to death after the attack.

Tony Sandles Jr. said Tuesday that his mother-in-law, Rollins, had been a caretaker for about 40 years -- cooking, cleaning, housesitting and keeping those she cared for company.

Sandles said his mother-in-law wouldn't have gotten out of her car if she had known the hogs were near.

"She's very, very cautious," he said.

Slain U.S. aid worker ID'd in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a civilian aid worker from San Francisco was killed in a weekend attack on a U.N. vehicle in Afghanistan.

Pompeo identified the worker as Anil Raj, an American citizen.

The attack Sunday in the Afghan capital of Kabul also wounded five other aid workers.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday that attacks targeting U.N. personnel helping the Afghan people are "unconscionable."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have repeatedly claimed involvement in previous attacks.

Californians who fled fire OK'd to return

Photo by AP/NOAH BERGER

An air tanker drops fire retardant Tuesday in Los Padres National Forest near Santa Barbara, Calif.

GOLETA, Calif. -- Most of the thousands of people who fled a raging California wildfire in the mountains north of Santa Barbara were told they could return home Tuesday as an approaching storm offered hope the flames would be doused.

About 4,000 of the nearly 5,500 evacuees were affected when authorities reduced the size of the evacuation zone. Fire officials said as much as an inch of rain was expected to hit the area by midnight.



The blaze had blackened more than 6.5 square miles of the rugged Santa Ynez Mountains, but most of that acreage was scorched in its first hours Monday.

Fire commanders described a fierce battle that saved homes as the blaze consumed brush in an area that hadn't burned in 29 years.

"We've had winds move up slope, down slope, across the slope," Santa Barbara County fire Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta said.

Helicopters dropped water on the fire during the night, and daylight allowed air tankers to drop long strips of fire retardant to box in the flames.

The fire began in Los Padres National Forest as winds gusted to 30 mph and higher.

Red Cross official Tony Briggs said 34 people stayed overnight at the shelter, where face masks were being handed out.

Photo by AP/NOAH BERGER

A wildfire roars along a highway Tuesday in Los Padres National Forest north of Santa Barbara, Calif. More than 5,500 people were forced to flee the fire, but officials later said about 4,000 could return home as a storm approached and aerial efforts took hold.

