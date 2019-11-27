DHS firing of director ruled proper action

The Arkansas Department of Human Services acted appropriately when it fired one official and suspended another over their handling of a contract with a Little Rock organization, the state Department of Inspector General found.

Tami Harlan, former director of the department's Division of Medical Services, failed to follow proper procedures in her efforts to finalize the contract with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care late last year, Elizabeth Smith, secretary of the Inspector General Department, said in a report delivered to DHS and Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday.

The Department of Human Services provided the report to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday in response to a request under the state Freedom of Information Act.

Margaret Newton, the Medical Services Division's business operations manager, was "responsible for reviewing contracts and providing guidance to Director Harlan," Smith said in the report.

Newton was suspended for 10 days without pay after an Arkansas Department of Human Services inquiry.

"DHS had procurement procedures in place, but DMS Director Harlan failed to follow them," Smith wrote.

Hutchinson, who asked for the inspector general's review, said in a statement Tuesday that the investigation was thorough and that he was pleased with its findings.

He said he wanted to determine whether the Department of Human Services took appropriate disciplinary action and to "ensure these instances are not deeper in state government."

"That is the conclusion reached in the IG report, and I am satisfied with the result," he said.

The contract at issue calls for the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care to be paid about $7.5 million from Jan. 1 of this year through June 30 of next year to approve and review the Medicaid program's coverage of procedures and other services performed by health care providers.

The foundation had held a similar contract for several years and submitted the lone bid last year to continue providing the services.

After receiving draft copies of the new contract documents, a foundation executive told Newton in a Nov. 29, 2018, email that the foundation had noticed "changes in the scope of work" from what was listed in the bid documents.

In an email to Harlan, Newton said making changes to the contract language would require going "through the entire process again," including consulting with the department's offices of procurement and chief counsel.

That would cause the department to miss a deadline the next day to submit the documents to Department of Finance and Administration so that they could be presented to the Legislative Council's Review Subcommittee for approval at the panel's meeting in December, Newton wrote.

Hours later, Harlan signed a "supplemental contract" agreeing that the department would work with the foundation on an amendment to the main contract to address the foundation's concerns.

Unlike the main contract, the supplemental contract was never signed by Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie and wasn't submitted to the department's procurement or legal offices, Smith wrote.

Harlan told the Inspector General Department that "she signed the [supplemental] contract drafted by AFMC because she felt they were 'running out of time' to have the [main] contract executed and believed a Supplemental Contract would buy some time," Smith said in the report.

Harlan "also wanted services to continue for beneficiaries and to ensure AFMC got paid for any extra work it performed for DMS that was not specifically addressed" in the main contract, Smith wrote.

For instance, she said, the foundation was concerned about whether it would be reimbursed for continuing to operate an online portal allowing doctors to submit requests for approval to perform certain procedures.

The Department of Human Services had hoped to start receiving the requests through its claims processing system, operated by DXC Technology of Tysons, Va., but that feature wasn't active until May of this year.

Smith called the handling of the contract "an isolated event that occurred because of poor judgment, a lack of proper planning, and a failure to follow the DHS procurement process.

"In the rush to have the [invitation for bid] contract signed and submitted to the legislature by November 30, 2018, DMS Director Tami Harlan did not allow sufficient time to work out any contractual disagreements."

Harlan and Newton didn't respond Tuesday to messages from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette seeking comment.

Foundation Director Ray Hanley said his organization wasn't contacted by the Inspector General Department during the preparation of the report and had no comment on it Tuesday.

By the time she was fired on Aug. 9, Harlan had already been reassigned to be an assistant director over the Adult Protective Services unit within the department's Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services.

When the transfer was announced in late January, the department said the new job was a better fit for Harlan's skills.

It resulted in her annual salary dropping from $121,559 to $97,247.

Janet Mann, the new Medical Services Division director, discovered the irregularities with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care contract after she took over the post in February, department spokesman Amy Webb has said.

"We appreciate the Inspector General taking a look at the situation," Human Services Department spokesman Marci Manley said in an email Tuesday. "The report concluded that DHS had appropriate procurement processes and procedures in place, took immediate steps to investigate, and responded appropriately following its internal investigation."

