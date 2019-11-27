FRONT BURNER: Flip your way to delicious pork chops

I don't know about y'all, but between the turkey I ate after testing the ready-to-roast turkey I wrote about last week and the turkey I intend to eat tomorrow, this pork chop recipe is a welcome change.

Upon reading it you may find yourself thinking "that's not how you cook a pork chop" as I did when I first read about this method. But really, it works, and it's delicious. Even with slightly overcooked chops.

The process calls for continually flipping the pork chops every minute as they cook. The results are juicy, flavorful, perfectly golden-crusted pork chops.

Leaving the fat cap on while cooking is part of the secret to keeping the chops juicy in this recipe.

Feel free to play around with the seasonings as you like. Here, I call for a simple mixture of salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders.

Skillet Pork Chops

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 thick, bone-in pork chops with fat cap

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

Onion powder, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

Heat oil in a large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high.

Season pork chops generously all over (including the fat cap) with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders.

Place chops in the hot skillet and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Flip chops and cook 1 minute more. Continue flipping and cooking for 1 minute for a total of 8 to 10 minutes, or until chops internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees. Turn off heat and add the butter. Tilt skillet and spoon foaming butter and pan drippings over pork chops. Let chops rest for 5 minutes (the internal temperature will continue to rise 5 to 10 degrees as the chops rest).

Makes 2 servings.

