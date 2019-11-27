Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Gunfire kills UAPB athlete in hometown

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:30 a.m.

A women's basketball player for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was shot and killed Monday in her hometown of Lake Village, according to the Arkansas State Police and the university.

Sierra'Li Wade, 18, was found shot about 6 p.m. in Henry Augustus Johnson Park, according to a statement from state police spokesman Bill Sadler. She was taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Lake Village Police Department has requested that state police investigators assist with the case. The statement said a second person was shot in the incident but that those injuries were not life-threatening.

A post from the university expressed condolences and said Wade was playing basketball when she was shot. In addition to being a student athlete, the post states, she was an ROTC cadet.

"This news is truly devastating for our campus community -- even more so because it occurred as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday," the post said.

Wade was a freshman guard, according to her profile on the basketball team's website.

Online box scores show she did not play in any of the team's first three games this season.

Metro on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: Gunfire kills UAPB athlete in hometown

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT