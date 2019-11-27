PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
North Little Rock at Bentonville
Bentonville West at Bryant
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
Greenwood at Searcy West Memphis at Benton
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nqLwTKvI_8]
Morrilton at Pulaski Academy
White Hall at LR Christian
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Arkadelphia at Crossett
Nashville at Shiloh Christian
Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro Westside
Pea Ridge at Ozark
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Hoxie at Prescott
McGehee at Harding Academy
Melbourne at Osceola
Camden Harmony Grove at Rison
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Des Arc at Junction City
Gurdon at Magnet Cove
Carlisle vs. Salem (at Mountain Home HS)
Hazen vs. Fordyce (at Warren HS)
DEC. 6
CLASS 7A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A/3A/2A SEMIFINALS
All games start at 7 p.m.
arkansasonline.com/1127podcast
DEC. 7
CLASS 5A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, noon
CLASS 6A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
CLASS 4A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, 7 p.m.
DEC. 14
CLASS 2A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, noon
CLASS 3A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
State championship, 6:30 p.m.
Print Headline: High school football