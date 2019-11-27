Sections
High school football

Today at 2:17 a.m.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

North Little Rock at Bentonville

Bentonville West at Bryant

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Greenwood at Searcy West Memphis at Benton

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nqLwTKvI_8]

Morrilton at Pulaski Academy

White Hall at LR Christian

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Arkadelphia at Crossett

Nashville at Shiloh Christian

Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro Westside

Pea Ridge at Ozark

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Hoxie at Prescott

McGehee at Harding Academy

Melbourne at Osceola

Camden Harmony Grove at Rison

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Des Arc at Junction City

Gurdon at Magnet Cove

Carlisle vs. Salem (at Mountain Home HS)

Hazen vs. Fordyce (at Warren HS)

DEC. 6

CLASS 7A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A/3A/2A SEMIFINALS

All games start at 7 p.m.

arkansasonline.com/1127podcast

DEC. 7

CLASS 5A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, noon

CLASS 6A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

CLASS 4A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, 7 p.m.

DEC. 14

CLASS 2A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, noon

CLASS 3A At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

State championship, 6:30 p.m.

Print Headline: High school football

