• Jodell "Joe Show" Lewis, a stand-up comedian in New York City, said he organized a Thanksgiving dinner on a subway train featuring a white-cloth table covered with plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and cornbread to "bring a little excitement to commuters" and feed anyone who might be hungry.

• Jamie Pugh, chief of a volunteer fire department in Ellamore, W.Va., faces an arson charge after being recorded on security video setting fire to a cabin with a lighter and then lying about how the blaze began, investigators said.

• Fire and rescue workers in Horry County, S.C., said they used heavy equipment and a large animal gurney to rescue a quarter horse with unbridled ambition that got out of its stall overnight and climbed a narrow set of stairs to get stuck on a second-story hayloft.

• Roman Sushchenko, a Ukrainian journalist convicted of spying who spent three years in a Russian prison, said he used unconventional materials, including ketchup, tea and onion husks, to create reddish and bluish hues so he could stay mentally healthy painting soothing landscapes.

• Eddie Guerra, sheriff of Hidalgo County, Texas, said a shooting range used by the Edinburg Police Department for training will be shut down after a man in a nearby home was struck and wounded by a stray bullet.

• Adam Shaw, 41, of Gautier, Miss., accused of stealing a truck, a trailer and 66 batteries from 33 school buses, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft and two counts of grand larceny, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

• Mike Burgoyne, a police spokesman in Ballwin, Mo., said officers helped calm "a pretty hectic start" to a family's day when they responded to a call for help to free a Shih Tzu-mix dog whose tail had been sucked up by an automated vacuum cleaner as it napped on the floor.

• Amaud Brown, 25, of Portsmouth, Va., convicted of using nine fake $100 movie prop bills to buy used electronics and selling $1,000 blocks of the counterfeit money, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Mike Morath, commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, ruled in favor of Georgia Clark, a Fort Worth English teacher who appealed after being fired for tweeting to President Donald Trump that her high school was full of students who are in the country illegally, saying Clark's tweet was protected by the First Amendment.

