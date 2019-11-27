Sections
KATV reporter to leave station after 2 years

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The KATV Building that fronts the entire block of East 4th Street between Main and Scott streets in Little Rock. - Photo by Rick McFarland

KATV reporter Stephanie Bennett is leaving the station after two years, she announced on social media Wednesday.

Bennett started at the station in November 2017 as a reporter. She said her favorite stories while at KATV included tracking bears with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, covering the floods this spring and reporting at the scene of the fatal duck boat crash in Missouri.

A personal story is also among her favorites, Bennett said. After she was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, a heart condition, she did a story, and some readers reached out to her, thanking her for talking about it because they were going through the same thing.

“I learned so much here, got to be a part of an awesome news team, made lifelong friends, and connected with Arkansans,” Bennett said. “It was a privilege to tell their stories and make this world a better place story by story.”

Bennett’s last day is Friday. She said she is in talks with a few news stations but for the time being plans to go home to New Mexico where her family lives.

